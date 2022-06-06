9 major events to look forward to in Norwich in June
From global icon Elton John to the return of the dinosaurs with GoGoDiscover, there is lots to look forward to in Norwich this month.
1. The Killers
Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, NR1 3JE
When: Thursday, June 9
Price: From £43.45, Ticketmaster
The Killers are heading to the city on their Imploding the Mirage Tour and audiences can expect a mix of new and classic hits.
There are seating and standing tickets and the support act is indie pop band Blossoms.
2. Elton John
Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, NR1 3JE
When: Wednesday, June 15
Price: From £71.50, Ticketmaster
Elton John makes a welcome return to Carrow Road this month, having last played there in 2005, for the first UK date of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour.
The setlist includes all the favourites you know and love including Your Song, Tiny Dancer and Rocket Man.
3. Kisstory
Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1TN
When: Saturday, June 18 to Sunday, June 19
Price: From £17 (Saturday sold out), Ticketmaster/UEA Ticket Bookings
Hit radio station Kisstory is heading out on the road this summer and this event will feature "the very best old skool and anthems" spun by top DJs.
An extra date was added after Saturday sold out and the acts performing on Sunday include DJ Luck and MC Neat, Ellie Prohan and DJ Pioneer.
4. We Will Rock You
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: Monday, June 20 to Saturday, June 25
Price: From £32.50, Norwich Theatre website or call 01603 630000
Smash-hit Queen and Ben Elton musical We Will Rock You will have audiences dancing in their seats when it heads to Norwich this month.
It features all of the band's biggest hits and is set in a distant, dystopian future where musical instruments are banned and rock music is unknown.
5. The Ibiza Orchestra Experience
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ
When: Friday, June 24
Price: £27.50, Ticketek
Forget flying to Ibiza and being stuck in airport queues as the sounds of the white isle are coming to Norwich.
The touring event features a full live 26-piece orchestra and will transport the audience through three decades of Ibiza classics, with special guest vocalists too.
6. Simply Red
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ
When: Saturday, June 25
Price: From £23.90, Ticketmaster
Soul and pop band Simply Red, fronted by the legendary Mick Hucknall, are coming to Earlham Park in late June with Gabrielle the support act.
The group's hits include If You Don't Know Me By Now, Holding Back the Years and Fairground and there is currently a 2-4-1 offer on standing tickets.
7. Michael Ball and Alfie Boe
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ
When: Sunday, June 25
Price: From £47.80, Ticketmaster
Ball and Boe are bringing their Together this Summer tour to Norwich and it will feature hits from their four chart-topping albums.
The support acts for the show are West End and Broadway star Marisha Wallace and The Overtones, who are known for their pitch-perfect harmonies.
8. GoGoDiscover
Where: Across Norwich city centre
When: June 27 to September 10
Price: Free with donations encouraged for Break Charity
This year will be the second half of a two-year trail which saw 21 T-Rex sculptures positioned across Norwich in 2021.
This will increase to 55 in 2022 and the dinosaurs in Norwich will be joined by Steppe Mammoths across Norfolk to celebrate the deep history coast.
9. The Royal Norfolk Show
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: Wednesday, June 29 to Thursday, June 30
Price: One day ticket: adults (17-64): £25, over 65s: £21, children (5-16): £10, Royal Norfolk Show website
The Royal Norfolk Show returns this June and will feature more than 700 trade stands and 3,000 animals.
There will also be a packed programme in the Grand Ring and lots of tasty food and drink to enjoy.