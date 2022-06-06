9 major events to look forward to in Norwich in June

Elton John at Carrow Road and GoGoDiscover are two of the major events to look forward to in Norwich in June 2022. - Credit: James Bass/Ella Wilkinson

From global icon Elton John to the return of the dinosaurs with GoGoDiscover, there is lots to look forward to in Norwich this month.

The Killers are coming to Norwich on their latest tour. - Credit: Archant

1. The Killers

Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: Thursday, June 9

Price: From £43.45, Ticketmaster

The Killers are heading to the city on their Imploding the Mirage Tour and audiences can expect a mix of new and classic hits.

There are seating and standing tickets and the support act is indie pop band Blossoms.

Elton John last performed at Carrow Road in 2005. - Credit: Archant

2. Elton John

Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: Wednesday, June 15

Price: From £71.50, Ticketmaster

Elton John makes a welcome return to Carrow Road this month, having last played there in 2005, for the first UK date of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour.

The setlist includes all the favourites you know and love including Your Song, Tiny Dancer and Rocket Man.

Kisstory will take place in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Archant

3. Kisstory

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1TN

When: Saturday, June 18 to Sunday, June 19

Price: From £17 (Saturday sold out), Ticketmaster/UEA Ticket Bookings

Hit radio station Kisstory is heading out on the road this summer and this event will feature "the very best old skool and anthems" spun by top DJs.

An extra date was added after Saturday sold out and the acts performing on Sunday include DJ Luck and MC Neat, Ellie Prohan and DJ Pioneer.

We Will Rock You comes to Norwich Theatre Royal in June. - Credit: Johan Persson

4. We Will Rock You

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: Monday, June 20 to Saturday, June 25

Price: From £32.50, Norwich Theatre website or call 01603 630000

Smash-hit Queen and Ben Elton musical We Will Rock You will have audiences dancing in their seats when it heads to Norwich this month.

It features all of the band's biggest hits and is set in a distant, dystopian future where musical instruments are banned and rock music is unknown.

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Hobbs Group

5. The Ibiza Orchestra Experience

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: Friday, June 24

Price: £27.50, Ticketek

Forget flying to Ibiza and being stuck in airport queues as the sounds of the white isle are coming to Norwich.

The touring event features a full live 26-piece orchestra and will transport the audience through three decades of Ibiza classics, with special guest vocalists too.

Simply Red has announced a Norwich concert in Earlham Park in 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Hobbs Group

6. Simply Red

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: Saturday, June 25

Price: From £23.90, Ticketmaster

Soul and pop band Simply Red, fronted by the legendary Mick Hucknall, are coming to Earlham Park in late June with Gabrielle the support act.

The group's hits include If You Don't Know Me By Now, Holding Back the Years and Fairground and there is currently a 2-4-1 offer on standing tickets.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will perform in Earlham Park. - Credit: Supplied

7. Michael Ball and Alfie Boe

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: Sunday, June 25

Price: From £47.80, Ticketmaster

Ball and Boe are bringing their Together this Summer tour to Norwich and it will feature hits from their four chart-topping albums.

The support acts for the show are West End and Broadway star Marisha Wallace and The Overtones, who are known for their pitch-perfect harmonies.

Children enjoy Break's GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail with a dinosaur outside Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

8. GoGoDiscover

Where: Across Norwich city centre

When: June 27 to September 10

Price: Free with donations encouraged for Break Charity

This year will be the second half of a two-year trail which saw 21 T-Rex sculptures positioned across Norwich in 2021.

This will increase to 55 in 2022 and the dinosaurs in Norwich will be joined by Steppe Mammoths across Norfolk to celebrate the deep history coast.

The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, organiser of the Royal Norfolk Show, is one of the recipients of the grants. - Credit: Ian Burt

9. The Royal Norfolk Show

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: Wednesday, June 29 to Thursday, June 30

Price: One day ticket: adults (17-64): £25, over 65s: £21, children (5-16): £10, Royal Norfolk Show website

The Royal Norfolk Show returns this June and will feature more than 700 trade stands and 3,000 animals.

There will also be a packed programme in the Grand Ring and lots of tasty food and drink to enjoy.