Ibiza Orchestra Experience coming to Norwich park in summer 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:37 AM March 15, 2022
The Ibiza Orchestra Experience is coming to Norwich. 

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Hobbs Group

You don't need to fork out on flights to Ibiza this summer with the sounds of the White Isle coming to Norwich. 

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience is heading to Earlham Park on the evening of Friday, June 24.

The touring event features a full live 26-piece orchestra and will transport the audience through three decades of Ibiza classics, with special guest vocalists too. 

Tom Cullen, from the Ibiza Orchestra Experience, said: "We’re looking forward to delivering an important part of the city's post-Covid bounce back, bringing great economic benefit by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses as well as an amazing night out.” 

Sign up for the pre-sale at ibizaorchestraexperience.co.uk/norwich with tickets on sale Monday, March 21 at 10am. 

Pre-sale from ticket agents (Ticketmaster, LHG Tickets and Ticketek) starts on Tuesday, March 22 at 10am and tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, March 25.  

