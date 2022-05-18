Rumoured setlist for Elton John's Carrow Road concert packed with huge hits
- Credit: James Bass
Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour heads to Norwich this June and the setlist is packed with fan favourites.
The legendary showman will perform at Carrow Road on Wednesday, June 15, and it is the second of two gigs at the stadium this summer after The Killers on June 9.
Sir Elton is making a welcome return to the stadium, having previously performed there in 2005.
His final world tour begins its UK leg in Norwich, following gigs in North America and Europe.
The setlist for his dates so far has been announced online, which will likely be the same in Norwich.
Here is the rumoured setlist for Carrow Road:
Bennie and the Jets
Philadelphia Freedom
I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues
Border Song
Tiny Dancer
Have Mercy on the Criminal
Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
Take Me to the Pilot
Someone Saved My Life Tonight
Levon
Candle in the Wind
Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
Burn Down the Mission
Sad Songs (Say So Much)
Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
The Bitch Is Back
I'm Still Standing
Crocodile Rock
Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
ENCORE:
Cold Heart
Your Song
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road