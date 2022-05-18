Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Rumoured setlist for Elton John's Carrow Road concert packed with huge hits

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:59 PM May 18, 2022
Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich in 2005. 

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich in 2005. - Credit: James Bass

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour heads to Norwich this June and the setlist is packed with fan favourites.

The legendary showman will perform at Carrow Road on Wednesday, June 15, and it is the second of two gigs at the stadium this summer after The Killers on June 9. 

Sir Elton is making a welcome return to the stadium, having previously performed there in 2005. 

His final world tour begins its UK leg in Norwich, following gigs in North America and Europe.

The setlist for his dates so far has been announced online, which will likely be the same in Norwich.

Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people.Picture: J

Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people.Picture: James BassCopy: Mark NichollsFor: EDP/EN NEWSEDP Pics © 2005 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

Here is the rumoured setlist for Carrow Road: 

Bennie and the Jets
Philadelphia Freedom
I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues
Border Song
Tiny Dancer
Have Mercy on the Criminal
Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
Take Me to the Pilot
Someone Saved My Life Tonight
Levon
Candle in the Wind
Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
Burn Down the Mission
Sad Songs (Say So Much)
Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
The Bitch Is Back
I'm Still Standing
Crocodile Rock
Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

ENCORE: 
Cold Heart
Your Song
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Carrow Road Concerts
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Thousands of honey bees arrived at The Cellar House on Saturday, May 14

'Awe and disbelief' as thousands of bees swarm pub garden

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Willem Buttinger (inset) and a map showing which areas of Norwich may be at risk of flooding by 2030.

Which parts of Norwich could be underwater by 2030?

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Hamish Harvey, assistant manager of Evans Cycles in Westlegate, confirmed that the store is no longer closing

U-turn on city bike shop closure

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The jubilee flag flying from 1 Market Place in Wymondham disappeared on Friday night (May 13)

Dad left fuming as royal flag stolen weeks before jubilee weekend

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon