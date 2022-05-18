Rumoured setlist for Elton John's Carrow Road concert packed with huge hits

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour heads to Norwich this June and the setlist is packed with fan favourites.

The legendary showman will perform at Carrow Road on Wednesday, June 15, and it is the second of two gigs at the stadium this summer after The Killers on June 9.

Sir Elton is making a welcome return to the stadium, having previously performed there in 2005.

His final world tour begins its UK leg in Norwich, following gigs in North America and Europe.

The setlist for his dates so far has been announced online, which will likely be the same in Norwich.

Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people.Picture: James BassCopy: Mark NichollsFor: EDP/EN NEWSEDP Pics © 2005 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

Here is the rumoured setlist for Carrow Road:

Bennie and the Jets

Philadelphia Freedom

I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The Bitch Is Back

I'm Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

ENCORE:

Cold Heart

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road