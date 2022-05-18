All you need to know ahead of The Killers concert at Carrow Road

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich in June 2022. - Credit: Archant

With The Killers set to rock Carrow Road in Norwich this June, here is all you need to know ahead of the show.

When is the show and what can I expect?

The American band will perform at the Norwich stadium on Thursday, June 9, on their Imploding the Mirage tour, which was postponed from 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

The group, fronted by Brandon Flowers, will play new material alongside classic hits such as Mr Brightside and When We Were Young.

What time does the stadium open?

The gates will open at 5.30pm, with the external catering village opening earlier.

Who are the support act?

Indie pop band Blossoms are the support act for the show.

Will I be able to purchase food and drink in the stadium and can I bring my own?

There will be food and drink available to buy, including alcohol for over 18s with a photo ID.

You can't bring your own food and drink, apart from one sealed bottle of water per person in a transparent plastic container with a maximum size of 500ml.

There will be free water re-fill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition then a doctor's note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

The Killers will perform at Carrow Road this June. - Credit: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Are there cash machines at the stadium?

There will be cash machines in the village and the kiosks all take contactless/card payments.

What size bag can I bring and what can't I bring?

Bags larger than a piece of A4 paper are not allowed and all bags will be searched upon entry.

Items not allowed are umbrellas, professional cameras or recording equipment, glass, cans, bottles, thermos flasks, flammable liquids and aerosols, laser pens or pointers, laptops and iPads, banners, flags, inflatables, selfie sticks, air horns, whistles, confetti, knives, weapons, fireworks, confetti, glitter bombs, and sprays.

How can I get there and is there parking?

Carrow Road is a 10 minute minute walk from Norwich Station and around a 20 minute walk from Norwich Bus Station.

Details on routes, including late night buses and park and ride, will be released nearer the time.

There will be no event parking however there are many local car parks nearby - for accessible parking contact dlo@canaries.co.uk

Where can I buy tickets?

There are some tickets remaining on Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours, and Eventim.

There is an accessible viewing platform and allocated aisle seating for customers with requirements. Contact the Ticket Office to purchase tickets on 01603 721902 option 1.

Also visit the Canaries website for hospitality tickets.