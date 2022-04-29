Support acts announced for Alfie Boe and Michael Ball's Earlham Park show

The support acts have been announced for Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's Norwich concert. - Credit: Supplied

A Broadway and West End star and a chart-topping vocal harmony group have been announced as the support acts for Alfie Boe and Michael Ball's concert in Norwich.

Boe and Ball are bringing their Together this Summer tour to Earlham Park on Sunday. June 26 2022.

The pair will perform hit songs from their four chart-topping albums, including their debut release Together which became the UK's best-selling album of 2016.

Marisha Wallace is one of the support acts. - Credit: Supplied

Marisha Wallace has been announced as one of the support acts and she is best known for starring in Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten! on Broadway and Dreamgirls and Waitress on the West End.

The other support act is The Overtones, made up of Mark Franks, Darren Everest, Jay James and Mike Crawshaw, who are best known for their pitch perfect harmonies.

The Overtones will support Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. - Credit: Supplied

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of Grandslam Live, said: “The Overtones and Marisha complete this fantastic line up.

"The shows are going to be amazing, and fans are in for a real treat.”

Buy tickets at lhgtickets.com, Ticketmaster and Ticketek.