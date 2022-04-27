Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Kisstory confirms second date in Norwich park amid huge demand

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:52 PM April 27, 2022
A show of crocuses near the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens in the spring sunshine and warmer weath

Kisstory will be performing in Chapelfield Gardens on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The organisers of Kisstory Festival have announced a second date in Norwich due to "huge demand".

Kisstory will now visit Chapelfield Gardens on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, from 2pm to 10.30pm.

The event will feature the "very best old skool and anthems" played by some of the top DJs.

DJ Luck and MC Neat, DJ Pioneer and the Dixon Brothers are among those who will perform on the newly-added Sunday event.

There is capacity for 1,500 people and people can expect to be left feeling nostalgic with plenty of classic dance, R&B and hip hop tunes.

Kisstory is the sister station to Kiss and it has a weekly audience of 2.3 million.

The event is for over 18s only.

To find out more information and to book tickets, click here.

