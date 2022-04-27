Kisstory confirms second date in Norwich park amid huge demand

Kisstory will be performing in Chapelfield Gardens on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The organisers of Kisstory Festival have announced a second date in Norwich due to "huge demand".

Kisstory will now visit Chapelfield Gardens on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, from 2pm to 10.30pm.

The event will feature the "very best old skool and anthems" played by some of the top DJs.

DJ Luck and MC Neat, DJ Pioneer and the Dixon Brothers are among those who will perform on the newly-added Sunday event.

There is capacity for 1,500 people and people can expect to be left feeling nostalgic with plenty of classic dance, R&B and hip hop tunes.

🚨 NEW DATE ADDED 🚨#KISSTORY at Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich with @threefoldseltz!



Due to HUGE demand we’ve added a 2nd day!

📅 Sun 19th Jun!



1️⃣ MEGA outdoor party

⏪ Old Skool & Anthems

🎶 @DJLUCKofficial & @MCNEATofficial, @DJOxide & @McNeutrino & MORE! — KISS FM (@KissFMUK) April 27, 2022

Kisstory is the sister station to Kiss and it has a weekly audience of 2.3 million.

The event is for over 18s only.

To find out more information and to book tickets, click here.