Chart-topping singer announced as special guest for Simply Red in Norwich

A special guest has been announced for the Simply Red concert in Earlham Park, Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Hobbs Group

Dreams can come true as a chart-topping singer has been announced as the special guest for the Simply Red concert in Earlham Park.

Gabrielle will perform at the soul and pop band's Norwich show on Saturday, June 25, as part of their summer 2022 tour.

She is one of the most iconic British artists from the past 30 years, with hits including Dreams, Rise and Out of Reach.

Gabrielle has been announced as the special guest for Simply Red. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Hobbs Group

When asked about joining Mick Hucknall and his multi award-winning band, Gabrielle said: “I am really looking forward to sharing the stage with the legends that are Simply Red.

"It will be amazing to see people able to come together again through the power of music”.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, CEO of Grandslam Live Ltd, added: “There is nothing better than music to bring people together.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming both Simply Red and Gabrielle to these fantastic venues in the summer of 2022”.

Buy tickets at premier.ticketek.co.uk