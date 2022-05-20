Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Take a sneak peek at this summer's GoGoDiscover T-Rex and mammoth trail

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:46 PM May 20, 2022
Lovell has given a sneak peek of the GoGoDiscover Steppe Mammoth sculpture it is sponsoring. 

Lovell has given a sneak peek of the GoGoDiscover Steppe Mammoth sculpture it is sponsoring. - Credit: Supplied by Lovell

With the GoGoDiscover prehistoric trail set to return bigger and better in summer 2022, here is a sneak peek of what to expect.

This year will be the second half of a two-year trail which saw 21 T-Rex sculptures positioned across Norwich in 2021.

These sculptures will return from Monday, June 27, until Saturday, September 10, and this time there will be 55 T-Rexes in the city.

The Steppe Mammoth sculpture pictured at West Runton 

Steppe Mammoths will be part of GoGoDiscover 2022. - Credit: Break

They will be joined by 24 Steppe Mammoths across Norfolk to celebrate the Deep History Coast.

GoGoDiscover raises money for East Anglian charity Break, which makes life better for children and young people in the care system, and it is organised in partnership with Wild in Art.

To celebrate World Bee Day on May 20, housing developer Lovell has teased the Steppe Mammoth it is sponsoring. 

A sneak peek of the Lovell sponsored Steppe Mammoth which is nature-themed. 

A sneak peek of the Lovell sponsored Steppe Mammoth which is nature-themed. - Credit: Supplied by Lovell

While it hasn't given the artist's name or revealed the full theme, sneak peek photos show a bee and lavender motif. 

Simon Medler, East Anglia regional manager at Lovell, said: “The theme of our Steppe Mammoth relates to nature and the environment, as well as being inspired by Norfolk."

GoGoDiscover
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Tom Mitchell, who has been sacked from Taverham High School 

School sacks suspended teacher after investigation and petition

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Traffic diverted in Hellesdon following the closure of Sweet Briar Road. Pictured inset is county councillor Shelagh Gurney 

Roads chaos continues with more work lined up at busy junction

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A CGI impression of what the new Aldi supermarket on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way

South Norfolk Council

When will work start on new Aldi store?

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
City folk in Larkman Lane may have spotted a 'Royal' Mail post box topper for the Queen's Jubilee.

Meet the mystery city woman behind the Queen's post box topper

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon