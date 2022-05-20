Take a sneak peek at this summer's GoGoDiscover T-Rex and mammoth trail

Lovell has given a sneak peek of the GoGoDiscover Steppe Mammoth sculpture it is sponsoring. - Credit: Supplied by Lovell

With the GoGoDiscover prehistoric trail set to return bigger and better in summer 2022, here is a sneak peek of what to expect.

This year will be the second half of a two-year trail which saw 21 T-Rex sculptures positioned across Norwich in 2021.

These sculptures will return from Monday, June 27, until Saturday, September 10, and this time there will be 55 T-Rexes in the city.

Steppe Mammoths will be part of GoGoDiscover 2022. - Credit: Break

They will be joined by 24 Steppe Mammoths across Norfolk to celebrate the Deep History Coast.

GoGoDiscover raises money for East Anglian charity Break, which makes life better for children and young people in the care system, and it is organised in partnership with Wild in Art.

To celebrate World Bee Day on May 20, housing developer Lovell has teased the Steppe Mammoth it is sponsoring.

A sneak peek of the Lovell sponsored Steppe Mammoth which is nature-themed. - Credit: Supplied by Lovell

While it hasn't given the artist's name or revealed the full theme, sneak peek photos show a bee and lavender motif.

Simon Medler, East Anglia regional manager at Lovell, said: “The theme of our Steppe Mammoth relates to nature and the environment, as well as being inspired by Norfolk."