All you need to know ahead of Elton John's Carrow Road concert

Elton John is bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Carrow Road, Norwich. - Credit: James Bass

Elton John will have the crowd singing along to his classic hits when he comes to Norwich in June and this is all you need to know ahead of the concert.

People outside Carrow Road before the start of Elton John and Lulu's performance in 2005. - Credit: James Bass

When is the show and what can I expect?

Elton John is coming to Carrow Road on Wednesday, June 15, on the first UK date of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour.

The setlist has been released online for previous dates and it includes Rocket Man, Your Song, and Tiny Dancer.

It is the second time he has performed at the stadium as he previously did a concert there in 2005.

The show has no standing tickets and is seated only in the stands and chairs will be on the pitch.

What time does the stadium open for Elton John's show?

The gates will open to the stadium at 4.30pm on the day and there are no support acts.

Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people.Picture: James BassCopy: Mark NichollsFor: EDP/EN NEWSEDP Pics © 2005 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

What are the rules on food and drink and will there be any to buy?

There will be food and drink concessions at the event, with alcohol available for over-18s with photo ID.

You can't bring your own food and drink, apart from one sealed bottle of water per person in a transparent plastic container with a maximum size of 500ml.

There will be free water re-fill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition then a doctor's note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Are there cash machines at the stadium?

There are no cash machines, but all the kiosks take contactless/card payments.

Elton John is coming to Carrow Road. - Credit: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

What size bag can I bring and what can't I bring?

Bags larger than a piece of A4 paper are not permitted in the stadium and all bags will be searched.

Items not allowed are umbrellas, professional cameras or recording equipment, glass, cans, bottles, thermos flasks, flammable liquids and aerosols, laser pens or pointers, laptops and iPads, banners, flags, inflatables, selfie sticks, air horns, whistles, confetti, knives, weapons, fireworks, confetti, glitter bombs, and sprays.

How can I get there and is there parking?

Carrow Road is around a 10 minute walk from Norwich Train Station and Norwich Bus Station is about 20 minutes walk away.

Extra train services have been announced by Greater Anglia for Elton John's show.

Details on late night buses will be released nearer the time.

There will be no event parking, but you can park at Morrisons Riverside for £10 per car (cash only and pay on the day) with all money going to charity Together for Short Lives.

Other nearby car parks include Rose Lane and Riverside.

If you need accessible parking contact dlo@canaries.co.uk.

Elton John performing at Carrow Road in Norwich in 2005. - Credit: James Bass

Where can I buy tickets?

There are limited tickets remaining on Ticketmaster.

There is an accessible viewing platform and allocated aisle seating for customers with requirements. Contact the Ticket Office to purchase tickets on 01603 721902 option 1.

Visit the Canaries website for hospitality tickets.