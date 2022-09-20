All the exciting changes happening at Chantry Place shopping centre
From the opening of a popular clothing chain to the closure of a much-loved toy store, big changes are happening at Chantry Place.
The Norwich shopping centre has said it receives "lots of interest from amazing brands. It is an exciting time for us."
These are the big changes happening at Chantry Place.
Build-A-Bear Workshop
This much-loved toy store where customers choose and stuff a furry friend closed on September 18 after many years in the shopping centre.
Chantry Place has said that though the closure is sad there is "an exciting and stylish retailer moving into the unit later this year".
Rituals
The luxury lifestyle and beauty brand inspired by the "ancient traditions of Asian cultures" opened its first store in Norwich on August 25.
The brand, which is located next to Pret a Manger, aims to create balance and moments of joy in everyday life.
Lisa Angel
This Norwich-based jewellery company is moving into a larger unit in Chantry Place, next to Oliver Bonas, to stock a larger range of products.
The owner Lisa Angel said: "We remain committed to supporting the high street and encouraging people to shop independent."
Nespresso
The coffee machine and capsule company has closed its Norwich boutique due to changing "consumer behaviour and shopping habits".
Customers wanting to visit a Nespresso store will now need to travel to Cambridge.
Hotel Chocolat
The chocolate company expanded into the neighbouring unit to open a café alongside the store, opening on July 19.
The café will serve hot and cold drinks, including hot chocolates and milkshakes, ice cream and sweet treats such as brownies.
Urban Outfitters
The multinational clothing and lifestyle company is taking on the former Carluccio's unit and a space downstairs next year.
Chantry Place said: "We regularly ask our customers what they’d like to see and Urban Outfitters has consistently been their number one choice."