Urban Outfitters confirmed as new shopping mall addition

Exclusive

A multinational lifestyle retail company is moving into a city centre shopping mall next year.

American company Urban Outfitters will be taking on the former Carluccio's unit on the upper ground floor overlooking Chantry Square.

There will also be additional space on the lower ground floor of Chantry Place.

Plans for the shop were drawn up by London-based RS Architects when the application was lodged with Norwich City Council.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: "I’m delighted to confirm that Urban Outfitters will be opening at Chantry Place next year.

"It’s a letting that we’ve been working on for a long time and it’s hugely significant for ourselves and for Norwich to have such a leading global clothing and lifestyle brand investing with us.

Urban Outfitters store. Picture: Mike Mozart/Flickr - Credit: Mike Mozart/Flickr

"Urban Outfitters will strengthen our offering for on-trend men’s and women’s clothing and compliments many of our other brands including Zara, H&M, Schuh and House of Fraser."

The addition to Norwich's shopping mall should prove to be a popular addition to the high street.

Mr McCarthy explained: "We regularly ask our customers which stores they’d like to see at Chantry Place and Urban Outfitters has consistently been their number one choice.

"So we are very happy to bring them this news today which is just the latest, and not the last, in new brands coming to Chantry Place soon.

"Urban Outfitters is the lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding."

Paul McCarthy outside the main entrance to Chantry Place. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The shopping mall boss previously told the Evening News last autumn that four big-name brands were due to be announced as opening in the new year.

He said the national businesses will have a positive impact on other traders in the centre.

Founded in 1970 in Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates more than 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe.

It offers a "well-curated mix of on-trend women’s and men’s clothes" and shoes, hats and bags.

The company also sells beauty products, lingerie, swimwear and a collection of handpicked vintage clothing known as Urban Renewal.

A moving in date has not been confirmed at this stage.

Urban Outfitters has been contacted for comment.