Changing 'consumer behaviour' causes brand to leave city shopping centre
A firm has closed its concession in a city shopping centre due to changing "consumer behaviour".
Customers in Norwich wanting to visit a Nespresso boutique will now have to travel to Cambridge after the brand closed its stand in Chantry Place.
The company, which makes coffee machines and capsules, said on its Facebook page: "Our Norwich boutique has closed permanently. Our apologies for any disappointment that this may cause.
"Our boutiques remain vital to delivering the immersive customer experience Nespresso is known for.
"However as consumer behaviours and shopping habits continue to shift in the wake of the Covid pandemic, we also need to evolve our retail approach to adapt to the changing requirements.
"We are therefore reviewing our boutique network as a whole, to ensure that we continue to operate successfully in the current and future environment."
With the closure of the Norwich branch, the nearest boutique to both buy and recycle capsules is at the John Lewis store in Cambridge.
Those in Norfolk with Nespresso machines will now need to get capsules delivered and the used ones picked up.