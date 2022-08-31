Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Jewellery firm 'committed to supporting high street' as it opens new store

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:56 PM August 31, 2022
The new Lisa Angel store will be opening in the autumn (Pictured: Owner Lisa Angel) - Credit: Lisa Angel

A Norwich-based jewellery company is "thrilled" to be continuing its journey at a city shopping centre by opening a new store. 

Lisa Angel, which first launched in 2004, is moving from its current unit in Chantry Place to a larger space this autumn. 

The new Lisa Angel store will be opening in the autumn - Credit: Lisa Angel

It follows the ongoing success of the brand in the shopping centre, including the launch of its Norfolk Flower Room pop-up last year. 

The new store will allow for a larger range of products to be stocked and will offer more personalisation opportunities.

Lisa Angel, owner and founder of jewellery and lifestyle store Lisa Angel - Credit: Lisa Angel

Owner and founder Lisa Angel said: “Our journey within the centre started with selling on the dining terrace in 2006 and evolved to the opening of our current store - so I’m thrilled to be continuing the Lisa Angel story there with our new location.

"We remain committed to supporting the high street and encouraging people to shop independent and are grateful to our wonderful customers for their support, without which this wouldn’t have been possible.”

The new Lisa Angel store will be opening in the autumn - Credit: Lisa Angel

The new store will be next to Oliver Bonas and opposite H&M HOME and the opening date will be revealed soon. 

