Take a first look inside the new Hotel Chocolat café in Norwich

Those who enjoy a chocolatey treat are in luck as Hotel Chocolat has opened its new café in Norwich.

The café opened earlier this week in Chantry Place to eager customers waiting to try out a range of chocolate delights.

The café serves hot and cold drinks, including hot chocolates and milkshakes, as well as ice cream and brownies.

The first 10 customers who entered the café, which can seat 41 people, received a £20 voucher to spend in-store and the opportunity to get their hands on their favourite chocolates first.

While there was already a Hotel Chocolat on the upper ground floor of the shopping centre, it has now been expanded into the neighbouring unit.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “This news is set to delight our chocolate-loving customers who will be able to drop in for a tempting treat and drink while shopping or meeting friends."

The British chocolatier was founded in 2004 by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris with the cacao farm in St Lucia and manufacturing is based in Cambridgeshire.