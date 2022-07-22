Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Take a first look inside the new Hotel Chocolat café in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:32 AM July 22, 2022
Hotel Chocolat's café opened for the first time earlier this week

Hotel Chocolat's café opened for the first time earlier this week

Those who enjoy a chocolatey treat are in luck as Hotel Chocolat has opened its new café in Norwich.

The café opened earlier this week in Chantry Place to eager customers waiting to try out a range of chocolate delights.

Eager customers waiting to try out the new treats at Hotel Chocolat

Eager customers waiting to try out the new treats at Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat co-founder Peter Harris cutting the ribbon to open the new café 

Hotel Chocolat co-founder Peter Harris cutting the ribbon to open the new café

The café serves hot and cold drinks, including hot chocolates and milkshakes, as well as ice cream and brownies. 

The first 10 customers who entered the café, which can seat 41 people, received a £20 voucher to spend in-store and the opportunity to get their hands on their favourite chocolates first.

Hotel Chocolat' service counter at its new home in Chantry Place

Hotel Chocolat' service counter at its new home in Chantry Place

People with a sweet tooth in Norwich are in luck following the opening of the new Hotel Chocolat

People with a sweet tooth in Norwich are in luck following the opening of the new Hotel Chocolat café

While there was already a Hotel Chocolat on the upper ground floor of the shopping centre, it has now been expanded into the neighbouring unit.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “This news is set to delight our chocolate-loving customers who will be able to drop in for a tempting treat and drink while shopping or meeting friends."

There are also a range of chocolates and gifts in the shop

There are also a range of chocolates and gifts in the shop

There is room for up to 41 people to sit in the café at once

There is room for up to 41 people to sit in the café at once

The British chocolatier was founded in 2004 by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris with the cacao farm in St Lucia and manufacturing is based in Cambridgeshire. 

