Build-A-Bear closing after years in city shopping centre

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:03 PM September 13, 2022
Queues for the Build-A-Bear shop in intu Chapelfield in Norwich on the shop's 'Pay Your Age Day'. Ph

Build-A-Bear in Chantry Place was well-known for long queues during sale periods - Credit: Archant

A much-loved toy store is closing its doors after years in a Norwich shopping centre.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, where customers can choose and stuff a furry friend, is closing in Chantry Place on Thursday, September 15 to make way for a new retailer.

During promotional events, such as Pay Your Age days, and during the festive period, the shop saw enormous snaking queues and waits of up to five hours.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place said: “We continue to receive lots of interest from amazing brands to trade at Chantry Place.

"While Build-A-Bear is sadly closing, we have an exciting and stylish retailer moving into the unit later this year.

"Chantry Place continues to have a fantastic offering for families including Langleys toy shop, Flying Tiger, The Works, plus numerous fashion and food brands.

"It is an exciting time for us with Urban Outfitters also set to join us next year."

The Build-A-Bear store will be open until September 15 from 9am to 6pm.

