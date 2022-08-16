Luxury lifestyle and beauty brand opening in Norwich

Rituals is opening a new store in Chantry Place at the end of this month - Credit: Rituals

A luxury lifestyle and beauty brand is opening its first store in Norwich.

Rituals is moving into a unit in Chantry Place and is due to open at the end of the month.

The brand sells body, home and beauty products that are inspired by the "wisdom and ancient traditions of Asian cultures".

Penny Grivea, managing director for UK & Ireland at Rituals, said: “We are so excited to be opening this stand-alone store in Norwich.

"Living during these ever-changing, fast-paced times, we understand more than ever the need for creating moments of joy and feeling balanced during our everyday life."

The shop will have a few offers for the opening including free luxury goody bags to the first 50 store guests and customers who spend £40 or more will receive a mini diffusor.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, added: “The opening of luxury brand Rituals will be a fantastic addition to the centre, offering our customers even more choice in body and home products."

The new Rituals store in Chantry Place is opening on August 25.