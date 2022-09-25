All the exciting changes happening at Castle Quarter
- Credit: Danielle Booden
From a long-awaited street food market to an escape room venue, Castle Quarter is opening some exciting new brands.
These are the big changes happening at the leisure venue.
Castle Social
The food court in Castle Quarter is being transformed into a street food and live music venue, due to open in October.
Vendors that have been confirmed include Streetfood Box, Hank's Dirty Vegan and Burger & Social.
Vector VR
This virtual reality centre is relocating to a larger unit in the shopping centre and is set to open in late September.
The new venue will have a bar, two free-roam areas and 10 individual pods with more than 50 games to choose from.
Escape Hunt
This escape room venue opened its second venue in the city at the Timberhill entrance of Castle Quarter at the end of August.
It offers "epic" indoor escape rooms, virtual reality experiences and outdoor adventures. The venue has also applied for an alcohol licence.
Rêve de Chocolat
The Parisian-style hot chocolate company has opened a pop-up shop on the lower ground floor until January.
There are two kinds of luxury hot chocolate on offer - cocoa pure and cocoa indulgence - as well as a vegan version being trialled.