Work to begin this month on new Castle Quarter street food venue

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:06 PM March 15, 2022
Castle Quarter Norwich, Rob Bradley

The new street food venue will be in the former food court in Castle Quarter. Insert: Rob Bradley. - Credit: Archant

Work to transform part of Norwich's Castle Quarter into a street food and live music venue will begin this month.

The former food court is to become Castle Social and will have five independent street food kitchens and a bar.

The venue, which is due to open in the summer, will also have a garden terrace with views of Norwich Castle.

The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich, situated in the former foodhall.

The former Castle Quarter food court was being used as a coronavirus vaccination centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Hayden Ferriby, commercial director at Market Asset Management, said: “We are so excited about opening our latest venue in Norwich in such a special location.

"The first time I visited Castle Quarter I was blown away by the setting and potential of the top floor and garden.

“Our aim is to always bring something unique for the local community, that is welcoming and open to everyone.

"That’s why it’s about so much more than just food and drink for us."

Market Asset Management is currently looking for "the most amazing independent street food entrepreneurs" to be part of the new venue. 

Mr Ferriby said: "We will also offer live entertainment, everything from music and poetry to weekly quizzes and events giving local artists and community groups the chance to come and use the space as a social hub.”

It is the latest phase of the Castle Quarter rebrand that has seen it move away from being a traditional shopping centre.

Putt Putt Noodle, Vector VR and Si5 SpyMissions are just some of the other recent additions to the site.

Rob Bradley, centre manager for Castle Quarter, is pleased that Superbowl UK is opening. Picture: Ne

Rob Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

It was being used as a coronavirus vaccination centre until January this year and thousands of people received their jabs there.

Rob Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, added: “Castle Quarter is a unique venue and, with its beautiful domed glass roof, elevated position and easy access to the Castle Gardens, the former food court is the perfect position for Castle Social. 

“We have transformed Castle Quarter from being purely a shopping centre to a vibrant destination for leisure, entertainment, dining and retail. 

"Castle Social will provide people with another fantastic reason to visit and, importantly, to stay and enjoy what’s on offer.”

