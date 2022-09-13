Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Location announced for new vegan fast food joint in city centre

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:01 PM September 13, 2022
Hank's Dirty is opening in Norwich this autumn. 

Hank's Dirty is opening in Norwich this autumn. - Credit: Hank's Dirty

From a full English breakfast to doughnut burgers, a vegan fast food takeaway and restaurant is opening its doors in Norwich.

Hank's Dirty is set to open its fourth location at the new Castle Social street food venue on the top floor of the Castle Quarter, which is due to open in October. 

It is the first vendor to be announced and will serve vegan burgers, 'fried' chicken and wings.

Hank's Dirty also offers breakfasts.

Hank's Dirty also offers breakfasts. - Credit: Hank's Dirty

It will also offer doughnut burgers with savoury or sweet fillings and breakfasts ranging from a full English to burritos. 

The first branch of Hank's Dirty opened in Ipswich in 2019 and there are also takeaways in Felixstowe and Colchester.

Geoff Bligh, who runs the business with partner Philip Rivers, said: "We have wanted to come to Norwich for a while as there is already a great vegan scene.

The vegan wings available from Hank's Dirty. 

The vegan wings available from Hank's Dirty. - Credit: Hank's Dirty

"We liked the whole ethos for the Castle Social with its communal seating and bar and plans for live music."

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police, along with search and rescue teams, have extended their search for James Whitman

Fresh searches on city outskirts for missing man

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

CCTV image released of man following serious assault in city

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Graphic House has been purchased by St Martins homeless charity. Pictured inset is chief executive Jan Sheldon 

Former hotel to be converted into hostel for homeless people

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The retail parade in the centre of Norwich’s historic shopping district is up for auction with Acuitus

Parade of shops in city's Grade II-listed building on market for £1.5m

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon