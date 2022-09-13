Location announced for new vegan fast food joint in city centre

Hank's Dirty is opening in Norwich this autumn. - Credit: Hank's Dirty

From a full English breakfast to doughnut burgers, a vegan fast food takeaway and restaurant is opening its doors in Norwich.

Hank's Dirty is set to open its fourth location at the new Castle Social street food venue on the top floor of the Castle Quarter, which is due to open in October.

It is the first vendor to be announced and will serve vegan burgers, 'fried' chicken and wings.

Hank's Dirty also offers breakfasts. - Credit: Hank's Dirty

It will also offer doughnut burgers with savoury or sweet fillings and breakfasts ranging from a full English to burritos.

The first branch of Hank's Dirty opened in Ipswich in 2019 and there are also takeaways in Felixstowe and Colchester.

Geoff Bligh, who runs the business with partner Philip Rivers, said: "We have wanted to come to Norwich for a while as there is already a great vegan scene.

The vegan wings available from Hank's Dirty. - Credit: Hank's Dirty

"We liked the whole ethos for the Castle Social with its communal seating and bar and plans for live music."