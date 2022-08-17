New escape room to open in Castle Quarter next week

Escape Hunt will be joining the long list of entertainment venues in Castle Quarter - Credit: Francis Redwood

A popular escape room brand will be opening its second site in the city promising visitors an "adrenaline pumping" race against the clock.

Adding to the range of retail and hospitality venues in Castle Quarter will be Escape Hunt.

The company will be opening its second entertainment venue at the end of the month near the Timberhill entrance to the shopping hub.

The brand already has a site in the city at Chantry Place.

The "immersive" challenges see customers working in teams to follow a number of clues to complete their mission and escape before time runs out.

Escape Hunt, a popular escape room venue, is opening up in Castle Quarter - Credit: XP Factory

Richard Harpham, chief executive officer of XP Factory - the parent company of Escape Hunt - said: "We’re beyond excited to open the doors of our new venue this month with brand new adventures in Castle Quarter.

"Castle Quarter is growing its incredible mix of leisure experiences and with our sister brand Boom Battle Bar as neighbours, Escape Hunt is in great company."

"Whether you’re solving puzzles to free a genie, or donning a VR headset to escape from a desert island, Escape Hunt promises to deliver fun and engaging experiences adding to the draw of the Castle Quarter."

The latest experience in Norwich will be opening its doors on August 26.

Crawley-based Escape Hunt first opened in 2013.

The Crawley-based company, Escape Hunt, started in 2013 - Credit: XP Factory

It opened up the city's first venue in Chantry Place shopping centre in September 2020.

It has gone on to grow into a global company that operates in almost 50 locations across 27 countries including USA, Australia, and Dubai.

The new escape room will have many challenges awaiting guests.

Escape Hunt has venues across 27 countries including USA, Australia, and Dubai - Credit: XP Factory

It promises to hold outdoor, city-wide adventures which combine augmented reality with geolocation technology.

It will also offer "epic" escape room experiences with a wide selection of indoor escape rooms or virtual reality (VR) adventures such as Aladdin, Journey to Atlantis and Jungle Quest.

The company has also applied for an alcohol licence.

Escape Hunt will join a number of other experience-based venues at Castle Quarter including Spy Missions, Putt Putt Noodle and Superbowl.