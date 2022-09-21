Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Burger trader announced for new Castle Quarter street food hall

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:50 PM September 21, 2022
One of the 'dirty' burgers available at The StreetFood Box. 

One of the 'dirty' burgers available at The StreetFood Box. - Credit: Instagram @fryupinspector

The second trader has been announced for the top floor of the Castle Quarter in Norwich and it is great news for burger fans. 

The StreetFood Box will occupy the former Chopstix unit in the new Castle Social street food hall when it opens this autumn, offering 'dirty' burgers and loaded fries. 

The StreetFood Box offers 'dirty' burgers and loaded fries. 

The StreetFood Box offers 'dirty' burgers and loaded fries. - Credit: Matt Dawkins

It will join vegan fast food joint Hank's Dirty and there will also be a bar and live music stage. 

The StreetFood Box was launched during lockdown by couple Matt and Amanda Dawkins.

They had been running an event catering business for 15 years, but work dried up due to the pandemic. 

The pair toured Norfolk in a converted horsebox and this then led to a permanent residency at Epic Studios in Norwich for events at weekends.

Matt Dawkins, owner of A & M Events and The Street Food Box

Matt Dawkins and his wife Amanda launched The StreetFood Box in lockdown. - Credit: A & M Events

They now also run the café for Access Creative College students during the week. 

Mr Dawkins said: "Both with Epic and the college it is closed trade for either students or those with tickets to an event.

"We have a lot of customers from lockdown and we wanted to serve directly to the public too and this is a superb opportunity."

