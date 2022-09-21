Burger trader announced for new Castle Quarter street food hall

One of the 'dirty' burgers available at The StreetFood Box. - Credit: Instagram @fryupinspector

The second trader has been announced for the top floor of the Castle Quarter in Norwich and it is great news for burger fans.

The StreetFood Box will occupy the former Chopstix unit in the new Castle Social street food hall when it opens this autumn, offering 'dirty' burgers and loaded fries.

It will join vegan fast food joint Hank's Dirty and there will also be a bar and live music stage.

The StreetFood Box was launched during lockdown by couple Matt and Amanda Dawkins.

They had been running an event catering business for 15 years, but work dried up due to the pandemic.

The pair toured Norfolk in a converted horsebox and this then led to a permanent residency at Epic Studios in Norwich for events at weekends.

They now also run the café for Access Creative College students during the week.

Mr Dawkins said: "Both with Epic and the college it is closed trade for either students or those with tickets to an event.

"We have a lot of customers from lockdown and we wanted to serve directly to the public too and this is a superb opportunity."