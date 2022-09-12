Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City virtual reality centre doubling in size with bar and 20 escape games

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:29 PM September 12, 2022
India Greene, store assistant, Nic Sweet, supervisor, Luke Tweedie, manager, and Leon Glegg, supervi

Vector VR when it first opened in October 2018 - it is owned by Luke Tweedie (second right) and Rhodri Oliver and Leon Glegg is the manager (far right). - Credit: Danielle Booden.

A virtual reality centre in Norwich is being transported to a new larger location just a stone's throw away.

Rhodri Oliver and Luke Tweedie opened Vector VR on level two of the Castle Quarter last October.

Visitors could book time in a virtual reality pod, where they put on a headset and choose from a range of games. 

After a successful first year, it is relocating to level one of the centre next to Putt Putt Noodle in the former home of WED2BE.

Louisa Baldwin using one of the virtual reality pods at Vector VR at the Castle Quarter in Norwich.

Louisa Baldwin using one of the virtual reality pods at Vector VR at the Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

It is set to open later in September and it will boast a bar, two free roam areas for up to six players and 10 individual pods, with more than 50 games to choose from. 

There will also be flight simulators, a green screen for photo opportunities and 20 virtual escape games on offer.

Mr Oliver said: "Our pilot store went very well so we have decided to expand downstairs to the leisure area and we will be twice as big so able to offer lots of extra experiences.

"We are very excited and all the team are raring to go." 

