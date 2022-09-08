Rumoured and confirmed traders for Norwich's two new street food venues

Eric's Pizza, run by Eric Snaith, is opening at Yalm in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

From pizza to burgers, these are the traders confirmed or rumoured to be going into Norwich's two new street food venues.

There is lots of exciting development going on in the city centre at the moment, with Yalm opening in the Royal Arcade and Castle Social on the top floor of the Castle Quarter.

Operations manager Dan Searle hopes to open food hall Yalm in Norwich's Royal Arcade later on this year - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Yalm, Royal Arcade

About: New food hall Yalm is set to open by the end of October in the former home of the Jamie's Italian restaurant, opposite Macarons and More.

Yalm is a word of Norfolk origin which means to 'eat hungrily'.

The operations manager is Dan Searle, who is behind the Mysbar street food event in Castle Gardens and runs The Rumsey Wells pub with his sister Katie.

The new food hall will accommodate 300 people in total, with 220 diners and drinkers on the first floor and 80 on the ground floor.

Nina Gooda, Tom Hurrell and Lucy Hurrell outside Connaught Kitchen, who are some of the team behind Baha. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Traders confirmed or rumoured: While there are more to be announced, three Norfolk vendors have been confirmed.

The first is Eric's Pizza, which already has a branch in Thornham and is the sister business of Eric's Fish and Chips.

Both are run by Eric Snaith, the chef owner of the three-AA rosette Titchwell Manor in north Norfolk.

The second is taco bar Baha, brought to you by the same team behind Oishii Street Kitchen, Moco Kitchen and Connaught Kitchen in Norwich.

It will serve up corn tacos celebrating the vibrant flavours of Mexico.

The third confirmed trader is NXXDS Noodles, which will be a "non-traditional ramen and dumpling restaurant" using ingredients, broths and garnishes from around the world.

Behind the new business is two heavyweights in the Norwich food scene - Tom Thornber, who created the opening menu and set up for Blue Joanna, and Francis Woolf, who launched Woolf and Social eight years ago.

Rob Bradley, manager of Castle Quarter. - Credit: Archant

Castle Social, Castle Quarter

About: Castle Social is also set to open in October and it will be located on the top floor of the Castle Quarter leisure venue in Norwich.

It will be a food, drink and entertainment space.

Burger and Social is opening in Norwich. - Credit: Andy Cobbold/Burger and Social

Traders confirmed or rumoured: Vegan fast food brand Hank's Dirty is confirmed and it already has branches in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Colchester.

Hank's Dirty has announced plans to open in Norwich at a secret location yet to be unveiled - Credit: Hank's Dirty

It has built up a following for its plant-based burgers, kebabs and fried 'chicken'.

It also looks likely that Burger and Social will move in as it announced plans to open in the Castle Quarter earlier this year.

Burger and Social is opening in Norwich. - Credit: Andy Cobbold/Burger and Social

Described as a "neighbourhood hangout" there is already a burger joint in King's Lynn and it has games to play too.