Fondue and wine bar to open in city's new food hall

Flying Saucers will offer Yalm customers an artisan cheese, wine and small plates grazing bar delivered by a sushi-like conveyor system - Credit: Talia Garner

A foodie haven in Norwich has announced the operators of its newest restaurant ahead of its November opening.

Royal Arcade food hall Yalm, opening next month, will host seven kitchens upstairs with up to 300 drinkers and diners at a time.

Five other kitchens have announced their residency at the venue - Eric's Pizza, Baha, NXXDS, Toast Kitchen and Souk.

Flying Saucers will also offer sharing boards of cheese and meats alongside a specials board of fondues, raclette and grilled cheese sandwiches - Credit: Talia Garner

On its ground floor, Flying Saucers will also offer customers an artisan cheese, wine and small plates grazing bar delivered by a sushi-like conveyor system.

There will also be sharing boards of cheese and meats alongside a specials board of fondues, raclette and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Flying Saucers is the brainchild of Derek Hardy who already runs two dining businesses in Norwich - Don Txoko in St Benedicts Street and Fire Izakaya in White Lion Street.

Norwich restauranteur Derek Hardy - Credit: Denise Bradley

He said: "My passion is bringing authentic tastes and flavours of different parts of the globe to diners by sourcing authentic produce and making sure we cook it using traditional methods.

"I can’t wait to get started in Yalm. The conveyor belt delivery of many of our menu items should bring an element of fun to the whole experience."

Dan Searle, Yalm's operations manager said: "We have had a great reception to the announcements we have already made about our first floor dining kitchens so it’s great to start the ball rolling with what we are going to have in place in our ground floor café/bar.

Dan Searle, operations manager at Yalm in Norwich - Credit: Fixr Digital

"Derek has already made a great success of bringing the authentic flavours of the Basque country to Norwich at Don Txoko and the delights of Japanese dining at Fire Izakaya, so we’re looking forward to welcoming the Flying Saucers concept to Yalm.

"I'm confident that it will prove to be a popular draw to the people of Norwich."

Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1 - the company managing the Royal Arcade - said: "We have been focused on making sure that Yalm represents the best of Norfolk dining experiences and that we use local suppliers wherever we can - for both the building and decoration work as well as ingredients and produce once we open."