First look as work under way at new Royal Arcade food hall

Exclusive

Dan Searle at Yalm, a new food hall which is underway at the Royal Arcade in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Here is a sneak peek of the Royal Arcade's brand-new food hall set to open in October.

Work began two weeks ago to ready the former Jamie's Italian site and transform it in to food hall Yalm so it can welcome an array of kitchens and diners alike.

Yalm's operations manager Dan Searle - who also ran Mysabar in Castle Meadow - is stripping back what was left behind to make way for a "cohesive interior".

Yalm, the food hall at the Royal Arcade in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Dan Searle on the balcony at Yalm, Norwich's new food hall opening in October - Credit: Danielle Booden

The brand will however repurpose the marble bar at the front of the restaurant to create a coffee and cocktail bar where customers can people-watch as day turns to night.

There will be a feature wall and cheese and wine bar, utilising the natural light that floods in to the unit.

Dan Searle hopes to repurpose the marble bar left behind at the former Jamie's Italian site to create a coffee and cocktail bar - Credit: Danielle Booden

This space has been earmarked to be a light and bright feature wall - Credit: Danielle Booden

The staircase will be replaced and lead up to a vast communal dining space decked out with bespoke tables and window perch bars surrounded by six Norfolk-based kitchens, with a seventh held back for pop-ups and guest chefs.

There's also space for a 12-tap beer bar with local and international brews - which Dan said will be home to "the freshest beer in Norwich" - and a wine and spirits bar.

The main dining hall at Yalm under construction - Credit: Danielle Booden

The main dining hall at Yalm under construction - Credit: Danielle Booden

Dan said: "I'm even more excited now things are coming together.

"We've been working on interior plans and lining up the vendors for such a long time. Seeing it start to materialise is super exciting.

Seating will line the windows so Yalm customers can watch the world go by - Credit: Danielle Booden

Kitchens will be fitted in this space off the main dining hall - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We're putting power and USB slots everywhere - apart from the communal dining tables - to make it a multifunctional space where you can come in and do some work as well as have some fun.

"We've done everything that we can to ensure the kitchens only have to worry about delivering food and focus on what they do best."

Seven kitchens will be fitted in Yalm ahead of its October opening - Credit: Danielle Booden

Yalm is expected to open in October - Credit: Danielle Booden

There will also be a private dining area tucked away in a cosy corner of the hall, which can seat up to 18 diners.

The gallery overlooking the dining hall is yet to have a specific purpose, but Dan hopes that a plan for it will soon evolve.

The private dining area at Yalm - currently being used as a site office while building work is under way - Credit: Danielle Booden

The walkway past what will be a feature wall towards a wine and cheese bar at Yalm in Norwich's Royal Arcade - Credit: Danielle Booden

He added: "Yalm will be what a community of people put in. That's what's going to make it."