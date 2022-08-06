Exclusive
First look as work under way at new Royal Arcade food hall
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Here is a sneak peek of the Royal Arcade's brand-new food hall set to open in October.
Work began two weeks ago to ready the former Jamie's Italian site and transform it in to food hall Yalm so it can welcome an array of kitchens and diners alike.
Yalm's operations manager Dan Searle - who also ran Mysabar in Castle Meadow - is stripping back what was left behind to make way for a "cohesive interior".
The brand will however repurpose the marble bar at the front of the restaurant to create a coffee and cocktail bar where customers can people-watch as day turns to night.
There will be a feature wall and cheese and wine bar, utilising the natural light that floods in to the unit.
The staircase will be replaced and lead up to a vast communal dining space decked out with bespoke tables and window perch bars surrounded by six Norfolk-based kitchens, with a seventh held back for pop-ups and guest chefs.
There's also space for a 12-tap beer bar with local and international brews - which Dan said will be home to "the freshest beer in Norwich" - and a wine and spirits bar.
Dan said: "I'm even more excited now things are coming together.
"We've been working on interior plans and lining up the vendors for such a long time. Seeing it start to materialise is super exciting.
"We're putting power and USB slots everywhere - apart from the communal dining tables - to make it a multifunctional space where you can come in and do some work as well as have some fun.
"We've done everything that we can to ensure the kitchens only have to worry about delivering food and focus on what they do best."
There will also be a private dining area tucked away in a cosy corner of the hall, which can seat up to 18 diners.
The gallery overlooking the dining hall is yet to have a specific purpose, but Dan hopes that a plan for it will soon evolve.
He added: "Yalm will be what a community of people put in. That's what's going to make it."