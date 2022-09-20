Brunch trader announced for Norwich's new street food hall

Dan Searle at Yalm, a new food hall which is underway at the Royal Arcade in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

The fourth vendor has now been announced for Norwich's new street food hall in the Royal Arcade and it sounds seriously tasty.

Yalm is set to open in the former home of Jamie's Italian restaurant this November.

The traders known to be going in so far are Eric's Pizza, run by top chef Eric Snaith, NXXDS Noodles, serving ramen and dumplings with a twist, and taco bar Baha.

Just announced is new brunch vendor Toast Kitchen from the team behind Bread Hospitality, which is based in the city.

It will offer an all-day menu from 10am until 5pm with brunch dishes alongside freshly-prepared salads and "bowls of goodness".

Yalm said: "Toast’s creative head chef Laura has a wealth of knowledge and experience having recently worked for a selection of the finest restaurants in the world including Cutler & Co and Lucy Lui in Melbourne.

"She brings a unique style which is clearly demonstrated in creating exciting, mouth-watering dishes for you all to try."

The operations manager of Yalm is Dan Searle, who runs the Rumsey Wells pub and is behind pop-up food and drink tent Mysabar.