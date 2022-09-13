Third kitchen in Royal Arcade food hall line up revealed

As the grand opening of Norwich's highly anticipated food hall looms, more of the kitchens set to be cooking up a storm inside have been announced.

Two kitchens have already been revealed for the Royal Arcade's Yalm - Eric's Pizza and taco bar Baha, which is brought to customers by the team behind Oishii Street Kitchen, Connaught Kitchen and Moco Kitchen.

Yalm will open in November.

The third - and latest - to join the growing line up is non-traditional ramen and dumpling restaurant NXXDS.

Non-traditional ramen and dumpling kitchen NXXDS is the latest to join the line-up of kitchens at Royal Arcade food hall Yalm - Credit: oneonone communications

Created by Francis Woolf and Tom Thornber - the team behind Woolf and Social - the duo have exciting plans to share with NXXDS diners over the coming months.

Tom said: "Ramen is deeply rooted in tradition and Japanese culture but NXXDS is something totally different.

"Taking inspiration from all corners, NXXDS creates noodle and dumpling dishes with ingredients, broths and garnishes from around the world.

"We have nothing but respect for traditional ramen but we are not Japanese and don’t pretend to be.

"We aim to fuse the format of fast, filling, nourishing noodle bowls with free and fresh thinking to create something exciting and new."

Francis Woolf and Tom Thornber of NXXDS, the latest kitchen announced for food hall Yalm - Credit: oneonone communications

Francis added: "NXXDS will be something fresh on the Norwich food scene. Our menu will change with the seasons but look out for Jamaican-inspired mannish water ramen, cheeseburger potstickers, Nashville fried chicken noodles and a plethora of exciting sides and dumplings with a Norfolk twist."

Dan Searle, operations manager at Yalm, said: "We’re really looking forward to welcoming the NXXDS team to Yalm as part of our inaugural line-up.

"They will bring an exciting selection of innovative dishes which definitely will not be available anywhere else in Norfolk.

NXXDS will serve noodles and dumplings with a wold food twist - Credit: oneonone communications

"It’s this sort of cooking that Yalm is keen to bring to the people of Norwich and is a perfect fit for the Royal Arcade."

Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1 - the property management company running the Royal Arcade on behalf of the owners - said, "This is great news both for Yalm and diners of Norwich.

"I am positive that with Eric’s Pizza, Baha and NXXDS on board and with further kitchens to announce, we will have people flocking to the Arcade when Yalm opens."