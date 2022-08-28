Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Taco bar confirmed as second vendor at Royal Arcade food hall

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:34 PM August 28, 2022
A soon-to-open food hall in the city centre has announced its second vendor bringing the flavours of Mexico to the site

A soon-to-open food hall in the city centre has announced its second vendor who will be bringing the flavours of Mexico to the site's offerings - Credit: Archant/Baha

A Norwich food firm has announced plans to launch a second venture in a food hall which is currently under construction in the city.

The team behind Oishii Street Kitchen, Connaught Kitchen and Moco Kitchen will be serving up the vibrant flavours of Mexico at its new taco stall named Baha.

Baha will join Eric's Pizza at Yalm, which will be situated in the Royal Arcade at the former Jamie's Italian site. 

Dan Searle at Yalm, a new food hall which is underway at the Royal Arcade in Norwich. Picture: Danie

Dan Searle at Yalm, a new food hall which is underway at the Royal Arcade in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lucy Hurrell, who runs the businesses alongside husband Tom and friends Nina Gooda and Sam Bianco, said: "We are really excited to be starting something new at Yalm.

"Our focus in our previous ventures has been on Asian-inspired street food but with Baha we want to celebrate Mexican food.

"We'll be serving corn tacos with lots of authentic flavours."

Work began in July to transform the Royal Arcade unit into a new food hall and it is expected to be open by the end of October.


Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows return to Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Live News | Updated

Red Arrows diverted from Norwich due to bad weather

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Pure Electric, in Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, is closing down

Electric transport retailer closing city shop

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Shelagh Gurney at Boundary Junction, Norwich

Common sense at last! Roadworks delayed amid gridlock city

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Bread Source has been appointed as the new operator of Norwich Cathedral's Rectory Café

Artisan bakery to take over city café

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon