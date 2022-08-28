Taco bar confirmed as second vendor at Royal Arcade food hall

A soon-to-open food hall in the city centre has announced its second vendor who will be bringing the flavours of Mexico to the site's offerings - Credit: Archant/Baha

A Norwich food firm has announced plans to launch a second venture in a food hall which is currently under construction in the city.

The team behind Oishii Street Kitchen, Connaught Kitchen and Moco Kitchen will be serving up the vibrant flavours of Mexico at its new taco stall named Baha.

Baha will join Eric's Pizza at Yalm, which will be situated in the Royal Arcade at the former Jamie's Italian site.

Dan Searle at Yalm, a new food hall which is underway at the Royal Arcade in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lucy Hurrell, who runs the businesses alongside husband Tom and friends Nina Gooda and Sam Bianco, said: "We are really excited to be starting something new at Yalm.

"Our focus in our previous ventures has been on Asian-inspired street food but with Baha we want to celebrate Mexican food.

"We'll be serving corn tacos with lots of authentic flavours."

Work began in July to transform the Royal Arcade unit into a new food hall and it is expected to be open by the end of October.



