Japanese small plates restaurant opens in Norwich city centre

Owner Derek Hardy at the new Japanese restaurant and bar, Fire Izakaya, in White Lion Street. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The owners of a popular Spanish restaurant in Norwich are now bringing a taste of Tokyo to the city with their latest venture.

Fire Izakaya has just opened in the former home of The White Lion Café in White Lion Street, with the latter shutting in 2019.

The new Japanese restaurant is owned by couple Derek and Suzanne Hardy who are also behind Don Txoko in St Benedicts Street, which serves tasting menus and tapas inspired by the Basque Country in northern Spain.

A selection of the dishes available from Japanese restaurant Fire Izakaya. - Credit: Steve Adams Photography

Their latest venture gets its name from informal Japanese bars which are called 'izakayas' and serve drinks alongside small plates.

The fire element is in the name because most things will be cooked over charcoal and Dominic Flack is the head chef.

Mr Hardy, 51, said: "There are lots of similarities between Don Txoko and Fire Izakaya as both are about product provenance and really simple food done really well.

"My two favourite places in the world are the Basque Country and Japan."

Alongside its regular menu, Fire Izakaya will also do one sitting a night on its table for 10 with a 10-course tasting menu from September.

Mr Hardy, a self-confessed "enthusiastic eater", has lived in Norwich for 25 years.

Yakitori chicken skewers from Fire Izakaya. - Credit: Steve Adams Photography

Before opening Don Txoko in late 2019 he worked in I.T, which took him around the world and he was also part of the original team at Naked Wines.

Drinks will also be a big focus at the restaurant with traditional sake, wines, beer and a range of whiskies.

Inside the new Japanese restaurant and bar, Fire Izakaya, in White Lion Street. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The contemporary décor includes Japanese film posters, a vibrant mural and street art with neon pops of colour up the stairs to give it the feel of the backstreets of Tokyo.

Mr Hardy added: "This is a different style of food for Norwich that isn't being done in other restaurants - give us a try and experience lots of new things."

Duration Brewing, based in Norfolk, is supplying some of the beers. - Credit: Steve Adams Photography

Fire Izakaya is open from 6pm until midnight, with food served until 10pm, on Thursdays to Saturdays and you can book online from this Friday or call 01603 927117.