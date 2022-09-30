Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Royal Arcade announces new Middle Eastern cuisine kitchen

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 6:00 PM September 30, 2022
A new kitchen has been added to the Royal Arcade's Yalm food hall

A new kitchen has been added to the Royal Arcade's Yalm food hall

The Royal Arcade’s new food hall Yalm has announced the name of the latest kitchen that will be joining the venue when it opens in November.

Souk is looking to deliver grilled dishes, cooked over coals, giving foodies a taste of the Middle East.

It will be run by Stewart Duffield, the former executive chef at the Wilderness Reserve Estate Kitchen in Saxmundham, Suffolk.

Souk is looking to deliver a taste of the Middle East with grilled dishes, cooked over coals

Souk is looking to deliver a taste of the Middle East with grilled dishes, cooked over coals

Stewart also ran The Maddermarket Kitchen in Norwich with his wife and has worked in a number of the city's most popular restaurants.

Stewart said: "I love the concept of Yalm and am delighted that we are going to be part of the whole experience from day one.

"We want to bring customers an authentic taste of the Middle East.

"The word 'souk' means marketplace and we aim to present customers with flavours that they could pick up from the herbs and spices sold at souks."

Dan Searle, operations manager at Yalm

Dan Searle, operations manager at Yalm

Souk will join a number of other kitchens in the Royal Arcade including Eric’s Pizza, Baha and NXXDS.

Dan Searle, operations manager at Yalm, said: "We are delighted to have Stewart on board.

"Souk is bringing another totally different dimension to Yalm where we now have a mix of Italian, Japanese, Mexican and Middle Eastern food to offer.

Souk will be run by Stewart Duffield, who also ran The Maddermarket Kitchen, in Norwich

Souk will be run by Stewart Duffield, who also ran The Maddermarket Kitchen, in Norwich

"This eclectic mix of cuisine will just not be available in any other restaurant in Norwich.

"Not only is Stewart a brilliant chef he is really enthusiastic about being part of the Yalm family.

"We're going to wow our customers with all the different flavours and styles of cooking that will be on offer."

Simon Ashdown is the director of LPC1, which manages the Royal Arcade, said: "This is yet another piece of good news for Yalm and the diners of Norwich.

Stewart Duffield said: "The word 'souk' means marketplace"

Stewart Duffield said: "The word 'souk' means marketplace"

"When everyone is looking for something different, it is really rewarding when you find someone who can deliver it.

"Souk is going to be a very popular addition to the Yalm kitchens and will, I am sure, prove to be a big hit with customers.

"It’s not long now until Yalm opens and things are taking shape nicely for the November opening."

Souk will join a number of other kitchens in the Royal Arcade including Eric’s Pizza, Baha, and NXXDS

Souk will join a number of other kitchens in the Royal Arcade including Eric's Pizza, Baha, and NXXDS

