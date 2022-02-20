5 Norwich food and drink businesses that have opened in 2022 so far

From a burrito bar to a bottle shop, these businesses are the latest additions to Norwich's thriving food and drink scene.

Avo burrito bar grand opening. Annie Watts, Richards Watts, Emma Crowther and Laura Hartwell Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

1. Avo

Where: 10 Timber Hill

Richard Watts opened Avo in January, serving burritos and burrito boxes with recipes inspired by his travels. The filling choices are chicken thighs, flank steak, pork belly or shredded jackfruit and you can wash it down with a beer from local brewery Redwell.

Oishii Street Kitchen food - the Gangnam burger, Korean fries and the satay wings. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

2. Oishii Street Kitchen

Where: 12 Distillery Square

Oishii has just opened in the parade of shops off Dereham Road and it is a collaboration between local street food trucks Moco Kitchen and The Hen House Kitchen. It serves Asian street food and fried chicken and you can either eat-in or get a takeaway delivered.

Brix and Bones has reopened as an open fire restaurant under head chef George Wood. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

3. Brix and Bones

Where: 68-72 London Street

Brix and Bones relaunched in January, after a long period of closure, with a new concept and head chef George Wood. It is located above Gonzo's Tea Room and the whole menu is based around fire, with seasonal dishes and steaks on offer.

The Feed cafe has opened its fifth site in Churchman House in Bethel Street. - Credit: Chris Elliott

4. Rest Café

Where: Churchman House, 71 Bethel Street

This is the fifth city café from The Feed, which is a not-for-profit social enterprise that helps tackle poverty, hunger and homelessness. The café serves toasted ciabattas, jacket potatoes, hot street food and more.

The Artichoke pub in Magdalen Street in Norwich is set to open a new shop next door offering natural wines, "funky" beers, fine cheeses and deli meats. - Credit: Harley Wright

5. Arti Cans and Bottles (opening soon)

Where: 1a Magdalen Road

The Artichoke pub is one of NR3's most popular drinking spots and it is now set to open a neighbouring bottle shop by the end of February. It will sell natural wines, "funky" beers, fine cheeses and deli meats.