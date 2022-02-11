Norwich cafe chain tackling hunger and homelessness opens fifth site

The Feed cafe has opened its fifth site in Churchman House in Bethel Street. - Credit: Chris Elliott

A cafe chain which is helping to tackle poverty, hunger and homelessness in Norwich has opened its fifth site.

The Feed, a not-for-profit social enterprise, has officially opened the latest addition to its fleet of cafes across the city.

The firm has been commissioned by Norfolk and Waveney Mind to operate in Churchman House in Bethel Street.

Although the building will be run as a mental health service, its cafe will remain open to the public.

Chris Elliott, marketing manager for The Feed, said: "This will be our fifth café.

"The new site allows us to generate more income so we can help more people get back into work."

It comes after The Feed opened a cafe at Norwich University of the Arts and Waterloo Park last year.

Chris Elliott is marketing manager for The Feed. - Credit: Contributed

Mr Elliot added: "This is all just helping us fulfil our mission of preventing poverty, hunger and homeless ness in Norwich.

"We have had quite a few cafes open in the last few months. Now it is about working to provide more work experience opportunities."

Rest Cafe will be open seven days a week, 9.30am until 3.30pm.

