Pub opens bottle shop and deli offering everything for 'perfect night in'
- Credit: Harley Wright
A Norwich pub is set to open a new shop next door offering natural wines, "funky" beers, fine cheeses and deli meats.
The Artichoke in Magdalen Road will open NR3's first bottle shop selling everything you need for "the perfect night in".
The idea first came to the pub's manager Harley Wright when the neighbouring building, formerly a salon, came up for rent.
He approached the owner, Kevin Tweedy, in May last year who gave him the go-ahead to follow his vision.
Mr Wright said: "We will sell natural wines from all over the world, funky beers, deli meats and cheeses you won't find anywhere else.
"It's basically everything you need for a night in.
"We had the signs put up on Monday. It's exciting because it finally feels like it's all coming together."
The shop, named Arti Cans and Bottles, was set to open last year but the plans were delayed due to problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Now it is near to completion and Mr Wright says they are hoping to officially open by the end of February.
"It’s amazing. I didn’t expect it to to transform into this," he said.
"I had a completely different picture in my head but when it came together it was even better than I thought it would be.
"I’m proud to be part of this project and grateful that Kevin put his trust in me to get this open.
"It will be NR3’s first bottle shop and deli. We are excited about offering something to the local people."
Its initial opening hours will be 11am to 7pm, seven days a week.
Mr Wright, 26, added: "With the amount of people who come into this pub and drink our interesting beers, it just made sense.
"We have had lots of support and kind words from our locals and people walking past the shop. There has been a lot of interest."
It comes after NR3 was named one of the trendiest and upcoming locations in the city centre - with thriving independent businesses and homes in hot demand.
The so-called Silver Triangle stretches from Silver Road to Aylsham Road, then out towards Sprowston. It also encompasses Magdalen Road.