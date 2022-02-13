Restaurant with 'entire menu based around fire' launches in Norwich

Brix and Bones has reopened as an open fire restaurant under head chef George Wood. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

An open fire restaurant in Norwich is cooking up a storm with seasonal dishes and steaks.

Brix and Bones is located above Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street and both are owned by brothers Brad and Mike Baxter.

George Wood is the new head chef at Brix and Bones. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

The kitchen at Brix and Bones is led by head chef George Wood, 34, who was previously at the helm of London barbecue restaurant Temper Soho.

Before returning to Norwich last year he spent three years working in Japan and Sri Lanka and the menu is inspired by his travels.

Beetroot tartare with a duck egg and hazelnut is one of the dishes at Brix and Bones. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

Brix and Bones previously opened as a steakhouse in September 2020, but due to the lockdown a few months later and the brothers wanting to perfect the menu and concept it did not fully reopen until January this year.

While customers can still order various cuts and weights of steak, stored in dry-ageing fridges in the dining area, the rest of the dishes are completely different.

The meats in dry ageing fridges at Brix and Bones. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

Mr Wood said: "The brothers approached me through a mutual friend as they wanted me to reopen the restaurant.

"I wanted to do an entire menu based around fire and the reaction since we opened four weeks ago has been incredible.

Brix and Bones specialises in dishes cooked over fire. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

"The general feedback has been that this was something missing from Norwich.

"We have an open kitchen so there isn't that barrier between us and the diner and we can let them know the methods and techniques to get the food on the plate."

Brix and Bones head chef George Wood (centre) with his team. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

The restaurant seats 30 people and it includes some high seating along the bar for those who want to watch the chefs cooking on the charcoal and wood burning grill.

The menu includes a smoked beetroot tartare with duck egg and hazelnut, pork chop with Korean pesto and grilled mackerel fennel with Egyptian dressing.

Mr Wood said that customers have also been "raving about" the bone marrow fudge doughnut.

Snack dishes at Brix and Bones in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

He added: "The menu as a whole is about building levels of flavour with the same ingredients."

The ingredients are sourced locally where possible and there are also paired wines and cocktails.

Brix and Bones is open Wednesday to Saturday 6pm to 9.30pm book at brixandbones.com/book