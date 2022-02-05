Asian street food takeaway and restaurant opens its doors in Norwich

Oishii Street Kitchen team from left, Sam Bianco, director, Laura Larke, front of house, Marcin Zameta, head chef, Dom Borrett, chef, and Nina Gooda, director. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The teams behind two of Norfolk's most in demand street food vans have opened a new Asian street food takeaway and restaurant in the city.

Oishii Street Kitchen is located in Distillery Square, off Dereham Road, and is a marriage between Moco Kitchen, run by Tom and Lucy Hurrell, Nina Gooda and Ed Stenner, and The Hen House Kitchen, owned by Sam Bianco.

Oishii combines the Asian flavours of Moco with the fried chicken The Hen House is famous for, with dishes including panko fried chicken burgers, rice boxes and bao buns.

Oishii Street Kitchen food - the Gangnam burger, Korean fries and the satay wings.

Also on offer is a range of vegetarian and vegan options and brownies.

Miss Gooda, 34, said: "P B George Butchers next door also own this building and has been our meat supplier since day dot - they said if we wanted to do something they would love to have us.

"It is great to support our supplier and bring something new to the Dereham Road area.

The newly-opened Oishii Street Kitchen at Distillery Square, Norwich.

"Everyone has been so excited and lots of our original lockdown customers have booked tables."

Oishii Street Kitchen began as a takeaway operating from Chambers Cocktail Company in October 2020, moving to The Earlham in March 2021.

Korean fries at Oishii Street Kitchen.

After an amazing year at the pub, it gave them the confidence for Oishii to have its own premises.

It was a very busy year for Moco Kitchen, which started in a converted horsebox in 2018, as the team also opened Connaught Kitchen café bistro last May.

Miss Gooda said: "The opportunities kept coming in for Moco during lockdown but we were so overstretched.

The Gangnam burger at Oishii Street Kitchen.

"Sam and Tom had worked together before and had always talked about doing something together, so it was the perfect opportunity to join forces and Oishii was born."

Currently, customers can bring their own alcohol, with the Oishii team applying for a licence.

Director Nina Gooda, left, and front of house, Laura Larke, at the newly-opened Oishii Street Kitchen.

Miss Gooda added: "Anyone who has tried our food comes back again and again."

Oishii Street Kitchen is open 4pm-9pm Tuesday to Friday and Sundays and 12pm-9pm Saturdays - book a table by messaging @oishiistreetkitchen on Instagram or call/text 07897 857502. Order takeaways through Deliveroo.