New beer and burrito bar opens in city centre

A hotly anticipated burrito bar has opened in Timberhill to roaring success.

Signs have been up teasing passers-by for months about new venture Avo, but the doors are finally open.

Owner Richard Watts has dreamed of opening his own restaurant since gaining a business degree at university.

He said: “I’ve had a business plan and a really good recipe in my wallet for the best part of ten years.

“And during lockdown I decided that I would rather try this dream than continue through my life having never taken the plunge.”

Avo burrito bar grand opening , 10 Timberhill, NR1 3LB. The OG Chicken burrito. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

On opening day this Thursday there were customers already flying through the doors.

Richard said: “Customers are something that will evolve.

"Understanding the demand for our product is all part of the process.”

Avo burrito bar grand opening ,Owner Richards Watts. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Currently Richard is working two jobs while he lets Avo settle into a rhythm - but hopes he will one day be able to take the business full time.

He said: “I want to get busier and grow in popularity. If it happens we will expand accordingly.

Avo burrito bar grand opening , Emma Crowther, Owner, Richards Watts and Laura Hartwell. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“But for now I am happy to just be open and to see what happens.”

The most popular burritos on offer so far have been ‘The OG’ which is chicken wrap, though the vegan burrito has also seen many sales.

Avo burrito bar grand opening , 10 Timberhill, NR1 3LB. The OG Chicken burrito. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Richard's personal favourite is ‘The OG’ he explained: “That particular burrito is where is all started.”

He added: “I know that January is probably the worst time for a brand new business to open, so if we can get through this, I am pretty confident that we can get through anything really.

Avo burrito bar grand opening , Annie Watts, owner Richards Watts Mum. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“At the moment, we know we will open 11am Thursday to Sunday, but beyond that, we don’t know what time the restaurant will close, purely because we don’t know what demand will be like.

“As we understand what our customers want and when they want it, we can improve and change accordingly to suit their needs.”

Avo burrito bar grand opening , 10 Timberhill, NR1 3LB. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman



