5 reasons why Norwich is a great city for students
- Credit: Archant
The future of thousands of teenagers across the country will be decided today when they receive their A Level and BTEC results.
With two leading universities in Norwich, many will be considering a life in the fine city and wondering what it may hold.
Here are five reasons why it is a great place for students.
1. It has world-leading universities
The UEA is one of the top 25 universities in the UK and is renowned internationally for its quality of teaching and facilities.
For those who love the outdoors, the campus offers an abundance of green spaces and even has its own broad for people to explore.
The nearby research park offers lots of opportunity to gain experience working in science.
The award-winning Norwich University of the Arts offers the chance for creatives to launch their careers, providing opportunities in design, architecture, photography and more.
Most Read
- 1 Protests outside drag queen story event sees police called in
- 2 Fighter jet heard roaring over Norwich in night time training exercise
- 3 City passengers on TUI flight to Mallorca land in BELFAST
- 4 'Seafood isn't just for posh people': Affordable fishmonger opens in city
- 5 One of Norwich's 'last great townhouses' hits market for £1.5m
- 6 Blaze near children's playground in Norwich believed to be arson
- 7 Detectives to give insight in to serial killer arrest at Norwich talk
- 8 'Inspirational and selfless' teenager, Maisie Lossau, dies aged 17
- 9 Former pub to become school after £100,000 investment
- 10 Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by lorry
Alumni have gone on to find roles across the globe and the students help make Norwich a thriving artistic community.
2. The great outdoors is on your doorstep
Norfolk has an abundance of wildlife and stunning landscapes to explore, from the Norfolk Broads to the long stretches of coastline.
The county has some of the most diverse habitats in the UK and you don't have to travel far to find yourself in nature.
There are a number of reserves located close by and beaches are a short drive or train journey away.
The city itself has lots of green spaces to enjoy, such as Earlham Park, Eaton Park and Mousehold Heath.
3. There are so many fantastic places to eat out
Norwich is full of brilliant restaurants, street food pop-ups and market stalls serving cuisines from around the world.
You can find almost anything here and there is something for all budgets.
The market has become a foodie destination with lots of stalls serving everything from New York deli-style sandwiches to Chilean street food.
Vegans will not be disappointed as the city is one of the most vegan-friendly in the country with a number of plant-based restaurants to try.
4. It is a thriving city full of culture
Whether you are a theatre lover or an avid music fan, Norwich has lots to offer.
There are several venues in and around the city that bring some of the biggest acts in the UK and beyond to Norwich, including The LCR on the UEA campus.
Festivals like Wild Paths and Norfolk and Norwich Festival fill the city's venues with great music and other acts.
Norwich Theatre Royal is renowned across the county and offers the chance to see some of the biggest productions around.
Norwich is also a UNESCO City of Literature and home to the National Centre for Writing.
5. There is a strong sense of community
Norwich is regularly named one of the best places to live in the country and among the places with the strongest sense of community.
Throughout the year there are a number of major public events that bring thousands of people together.
This includes the Lord Mayor's Celebration Weekend, the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, Norwich Lanes Summer Fair and the annual Norwich Pride march.