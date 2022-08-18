5 reasons why Norwich is a great city for students

Here are five reasons why Norwich is a great city for students - Credit: Archant

The future of thousands of teenagers across the country will be decided today when they receive their A Level and BTEC results.

With two leading universities in Norwich, many will be considering a life in the fine city and wondering what it may hold.

Here are five reasons why it is a great place for students.

The University of East Anglia is a world-leading university - Credit: Archant

1. It has world-leading universities

The UEA is one of the top 25 universities in the UK and is renowned internationally for its quality of teaching and facilities.

For those who love the outdoors, the campus offers an abundance of green spaces and even has its own broad for people to explore.

Norwich Universtity of the Arts/NUA.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The nearby research park offers lots of opportunity to gain experience working in science.

The award-winning Norwich University of the Arts offers the chance for creatives to launch their careers, providing opportunities in design, architecture, photography and more.

Alumni have gone on to find roles across the globe and the students help make Norwich a thriving artistic community.

A snapshot of the Broads at Coltishall, north of Norwich - Credit: Archant

2. The great outdoors is on your doorstep

Norfolk has an abundance of wildlife and stunning landscapes to explore, from the Norfolk Broads to the long stretches of coastline.

The county has some of the most diverse habitats in the UK and you don't have to travel far to find yourself in nature.

There are lots of beaches to visit along the Norfolk coast - Credit: Sonya Duncan

There are a number of reserves located close by and beaches are a short drive or train journey away.

The city itself has lots of green spaces to enjoy, such as Earlham Park, Eaton Park and Mousehold Heath.

The market is full of stalls serving dishes from around the world - Credit: Archant

3. There are so many fantastic places to eat out

Norwich is full of brilliant restaurants, street food pop-ups and market stalls serving cuisines from around the world.

You can find almost anything here and there is something for all budgets.

The market has become a foodie destination with lots of stalls serving everything from New York deli-style sandwiches to Chilean street food.

Vegans will not be disappointed as the city is one of the most vegan-friendly in the country with a number of plant-based restaurants to try.

Wet Leg performing at Norwich Arts Centre in 2022 - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

4. It is a thriving city full of culture

Whether you are a theatre lover or an avid music fan, Norwich has lots to offer.

There are several venues in and around the city that bring some of the biggest acts in the UK and beyond to Norwich, including The LCR on the UEA campus.

Festivals like Wild Paths and Norfolk and Norwich Festival fill the city's venues with great music and other acts.

Norwich Theatre Royal is renowned across the county and offers the chance to see some of the biggest productions around.

Norwich is also a UNESCO City of Literature and home to the National Centre for Writing.

St Benedicts Street was at the heart of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre on Saturday, with waves of punters flocking to the independent-lined thoroughfare - Credit: Sonya Duncan

5. There is a strong sense of community

Norwich is regularly named one of the best places to live in the country and among the places with the strongest sense of community.

Throughout the year there are a number of major public events that bring thousands of people together.

This includes the Lord Mayor's Celebration Weekend, the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, Norwich Lanes Summer Fair and the annual Norwich Pride march.