Norwich university climbs 30 places in 2023 UK guide

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:00 AM June 14, 2022
Updated: 7:01 AM June 14, 2022
Norwich Universtity of the Arts/NUA.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Universtity of the Arts/NUA.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A Norwich university has climbed 30 places and into the top 60 universities in the UK for 2023.

Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) climbed more places than any other university in the Complete University Guide for 2023 reaching 54th place after placing at 84 last year.

Despite NUA's climb up the table, the University of East Anglia (UEA) fell five places from 22nd in the 2022 guide to 27th in 2023.

The table, devised by educational guidance company, IDP Connect, aims to help students make the right decision when choosing a university, by ranking establishments on entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and graduate prospects among other categories.

Simon Emmett, CEO of IDP Connect, said: “With more prospective students actively researching their options each year, the 2023 Complete University Guide league tables will serve as an important guide.

"We believe these rankings help them to make the right decisions as they consider their next steps into higher education."

