Gallery
Pirates, dragons and fireworks light up Lord Mayor's celebrations
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
After a two-year break caused by Covid restrictions, the annual Lord Mayor's Celebrations returned to Norwich with aplomb on Saturday.
And it seems people couldn't wait to get the party started.
The city's streets were packed with revellers eager to let loose alongside family and friends.
Following the procession, there was no lull in jubilatory spirit when the pirate disco rocked up ashore in St Stephens Street.
Speakers blasted out high-energy tunes as people danced the night away in the middle of the road.
Hundreds gathered armed with glowsticks, lukewarm beverages and their best dance moves.
Once the pirate disco had locked up its treasure trove of party anthems, it was on to City Hall for a dazzling fireworks display.
Norwich's skyline was lit up with pops of colour and smoke as the Lord Mayor, Kevin Maguire, and his entourage stood upon the building's balcony in front of the vast crowd.
It was a triumphant return of one of the city's biggest public events and a welcome occasion following the past two years' of lockdown.
The fun doesn't stop there as the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre kicks into gear mid-morning on Sunday.