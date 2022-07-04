Can you spot yourself in these photos of Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2022?

Gallery

It's safe to say that after a three-year break the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returned with a bang on Sunday.

Thousands of city folk and visitors flocked to the Lanes area of Norwich to celebrate for the first time since the pandemic.

Norwich's historic streets were decked out with lines of stalls courtesy of Lanes staples as well as pop-ups from other independent businesses based in and around the city.

The traders were showing their wares for the Lanes Fayre's 14th year.

From food and drink to fashion and lifestyle - and everything in between - this year's instalment had it all, celebrating the corner of the city centre mainly home to independent retailers.

And with this year's festival coinciding with Norwich City Council's Lord Mayor's Celebration, it truly was a bumper weekend to remember.

Can you spot yourself in any of these photos of Sunday's celebrations?

St Benedicts Street was at the heart of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre on Saturday, with waves of punters flocking to the independent-lined thoroughfare - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2022 showcased the city's tasty offerings for visitors to try - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returned over the weekend after a three-year hiatus - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The 2022 Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre showcased the city's artistic talent and wealth of independent businesses - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre-goers in Lobster Lane on Sunday, June 3 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Sheilla Mandeya and Matt Harvey at the Afrocentric805 stall in St Benedicts Street for Norwich Lanes Summer Fair 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Live music and DJ sets were at the heart of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fair - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Lucy Hill, Emily Eagle and Lea Jennison on Emily's stall, Lady Luck's Boutique at Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City folk enjoy the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre at St Gregorys Green - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Hundreds of stalls lined Norwich's Lanes for the 2022 summer fayre

Vanessa Cortes of The Glittery Bat at Norwich Lanes Summer Fair 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan



