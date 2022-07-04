Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Can you spot yourself in these photos of Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2022?

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:59 PM July 4, 2022
The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022

Punters along St Benedicts Street enjoy the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It's safe to say that after a three-year break the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returned with a bang on Sunday.

Thousands of city folk and visitors flocked to the Lanes area of Norwich to celebrate for the first time since the pandemic.

Norwich's historic streets were decked out with lines of stalls courtesy of Lanes staples as well as pop-ups from other independent businesses based in and around the city.

The traders were showing their wares for the Lanes Fayre's 14th year.

From food and drink to fashion and lifestyle - and everything in between - this year's instalment had it all, celebrating the corner of the city centre mainly home to independent retailers.

And with this year's festival coinciding with Norwich City Council's Lord Mayor's Celebration, it truly was a bumper weekend to remember.

Can you spot yourself in any of these photos of Sunday's celebrations?

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022

St Benedicts Street was at the heart of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre on Saturday, with waves of punters flocking to the independent-lined thoroughfare - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2022 showcased the city's tasty offerings for visitors to try - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returned over the weekend after a three-year hiatus - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022

The 2022 Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre showcased the city's artistic talent and wealth of independent businesses - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre-goers in Lobster Lane on Sunday, June 3 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022. Pictured is Sheilla Mandeya and Matt Harvey on their stall, Afr

Sheilla Mandeya and Matt Harvey at the Afrocentric805 stall in St Benedicts Street for Norwich Lanes Summer Fair 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022

Live music and DJ sets were at the heart of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fair - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022 Pictured are Lucy Hill, Emily Eagle, Lea Jennison on Emily's sta

Lucy Hill, Emily Eagle and Lea Jennison on Emily's stall, Lady Luck's Boutique at Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022

City folk enjoy the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre at St Gregorys Green - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022

Hundreds of stalls lined Norwich's Lanes for the 2022 summer fayre

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022 Pictured is Vanessa Cortes on his stall The Glittery Bat.

Vanessa Cortes of The Glittery Bat at Norwich Lanes Summer Fair 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan


