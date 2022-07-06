Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich named one of the most community-driven places in the UK

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:21 PM July 6, 2022
Updated: 4:36 PM July 6, 2022
The Norwich Lanes Summer Fair, 2022

Norwich has been named as one of the most community-driven places in the UK - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People in Norwich are among the most community-driven in the UK, according to a new study.

Research by national retail chain Spar has shown Norwich is the second-best location in the country for neighbourly spirit.

And with its free public events, more than 600 local charities and open spaces, it is little wonder the Fine City scores so highly. 

The Lord Mayors Procession 2022 Byline: Sonya Duncan

The Lord Mayors Procession 2022 Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The study looked at key elements that make neighbourhoods great, including feeling a sense of belonging, free green spaces and good neighbours.

Norwich was praised in the report for its high number of charities and also for the many street food and arts events.

The findings follow a busy weekend in the city with the Lord Mayor's Celebrations and Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre.

Both events drew thousands into Norwich to join in the fun with live music and street performers on every corner and independent traders setting up stalls out on the streets. 

Neath Port Talbot in Wales was named the most community-driven location in the country.



