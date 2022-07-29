Wild Paths festival returning in 2022 with a diverse and adventurous lineup

Wild Paths Festival is to return this October with another lineup of diverse and adventurous artists following its successful return in 2021.

The city's venues will again be filled with cutting-edge sounds from some of the UK and beyond's best emerging acts as well as local talent.

This year the event will stretch over six days and attendees will also be able to curate a unique festival experience of their own.

Palace taking to the stage at The Halls in Norwich for Wild Paths 2021 - Credit: Wild Paths

Festival founder Ben Street said: "It's been a rocky few years but it's great to be bringing live music to Norwich once again with a full programme of shows.

"For our first event in 2019 we were still finding our feet but last year it felt like we had really arrived as a festival and it came into its own.

"The performances looked and sounded amazing, the curation was great, bringing some really special musical moments to the city."

Wild Paths has announced its lineup for 2022, featuring a diverse and adventurous collection of artists from across the UK and beyond - Credit: Wild Paths

For 2022, the festival will extend over six days and eight venues from Monday to Saturday, offering late-night jazz jams in a former church to industry conferences and themed after-parties.

MORE: Priestgate wows crowds at Latitude Festival 2022

"This year we are doing things a little differently" said Mr Street.

"We are offering people the chance to build their own unique festival experience through selecting individual show passes as well as a ticket to all the events.

"It's up to you to choose your own shows and tread your own path.

"Hopefully this means the festival will cater for both people wanting to enjoy the odd show here and there and those wanting to immerse themselves in the full Wild Paths experience.

"We are also continuing to highlight issues around sustainability in music and to keep on pursuing our mission to see a fair and equal balance of genders on all festival lineups."

Theon Cross and his band wowed audiences at Wild Paths in 2021, when they took to the stage at St Lawrence Church in St Benedicts Street - Credit: Wild Paths

The Wild Paths team have had a busy year, not only organising the festival but also promoting shows in the capital and curating stages at events elsewhere like First Light Festival in Lowestoft and EA Festival on the Essex/Suffolk border.

There are also already plans afoot for 2023, which could see Wild Paths venture into the countryside, as they did in 2020 for the socially-distanced Wild Fields.

"We have found a great location near to the city centre which has never been used before for a festival event" added Mr Street.

"We are looking forward to getting plans in action for an outdoor event next summer."











