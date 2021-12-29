7 shops that closed in Norwich in 2021

A number of shops shut their doors in Norwich this year. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

As Covid lockdowns forced shops to close their doors at various times since March 2020, some have been unable to reopen.

From national chains like Debenhams to local firms such as Garner Hair, all business sectors have seen closures.

So, which shops in Norwich shut this year?

Debenhams

Debenhams closed all its stores across the UK, including its Orford Place shop. - Credit: Archant

The department store closed its doors for the final time across the country this year, with its Orford Place shop closing on May 15.

With more than 150 stores at one point across the UK, Debenhams went into administration in 2019.

Fashion retailer Boohoo bought the Debenhams brand out of administration for £55 million earlier this year which meant the closure of all stores.

Debenhams subsequently reopened on Boohoo's online platform.

Disney

Norwich's Disney store in 1993. - Credit: Archant

Disney closed all its stores in August, including its branch in Chantry Place, with the exception of its flagship shop in Oxford Street.

Having first opened in Norwich in September 1992, the store was popular in the city and following its closure many fans recalled fond memories on social media.

More than 16,000 people even signed an online petition to keep the premises open.

GAME

The site of the former GAME shop in Norwich city centre. - Credit: Archant

In February, GAME shut its outlet in Back of the Inns, opposite the entrance to Castle Quarter.

GAME's premises remain open in Chantry Place, Norwich, as well as its sites in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.





The Java Store

The Java Store shut its Norwich shop in October. - Credit: Eleanor Pringle

Furniture shop The Java Store closed permanently in Castle Quarter in October.

Before reopening just for its closing down sale, the shop had seen no activity at the site for two months.

At the time, Sarah Smith, the Castle Quarter's operations manager, said: "We can confirm we have been advised by the Java Store that they will be closing closing permanently within the next few days.

"Of course, we will be very sorry to see them go."

Garner Hair

Garner Hair moved all its staff to its salon Cream in Angel Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Norwich hairdressers Garner Hair announced it would be closing its city centre premises and moving all staff to its salon Cream in Angel Road, Norwich.

Having been located in St Giles Street since 1985, bosses Barnaby and Grace Cook said the move was as a result of a"'tough year".

Mrs Cook told customers on social media: "It's been a tough year for the whole hairdressing industry. As a result of the pandemic and all that it has brought, we've decided to move all Garner staff into our sister salon.

"Of course we're sad to lose our city centre location but we needed to ensure we could keep our stylists employed, which is so very important to us."

IKEA

IKEA, Sweet Briar industrial estate - Credit: Archant

In June, IKEA announced that its shop in Sweet Briar Road Industrial Estate would close on July 16.

In a statement, the firm said that despite investment the Norwich store had "not been able to meet its sales and profitability targets".

The statement said: "Following a period of collective consultation with the 39 co-workers affected by the proposed closure, the unit is set to formally close at 8pm on Friday, July 16."

Jack Wills

Jack Wills shut for the final time in July. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Clothing shop Jack Wills closed its doors for the final time in London Street in July.

Signage appeared which showed 'closing down' and 'all stock reduced' on the shop's windows.

Coffee chain Costa Coffee has taken over the vacant space.