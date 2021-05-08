News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
End of an era as Debenhams closes in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:50 PM May 8, 2021
End of an era for Norwich's Debenhams store

Debenhams in Orford Place Norwich has closed for the final time. - Credit: Archant

Norwich's longstanding Debenhams store has closed for the final time.

The Orford Place store reopened on April 12 for its closing down sale with nearly 30 other Debenhams stores across the UK.

The store was one of 30 other Debenhams set to close by May 15 but the company announced earlier this week that it, alongside the Bury St Edmunds store would shut on Saturday, May 8.

In Suffolk, the Ipswich Debenhams is closing even earlier, on May 4.

Before Debenhams took over the building in the 1960s, the store was known as Curls, and traded under the name until 1973.

The Curl brothers arrived in Norwich from west Norfolk in 1860, purchasing The Rampant Horse inn and transforming the site into shops and warehouses.  

By 1929 the store covered 51,000 sq ft, until it was destroyed by bombs during World War II. 

