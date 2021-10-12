Castle Quarter gifts shop closing down for good

Published: 3:45 PM October 12, 2021

The Java Store in Norwich's Castle Quarter is closing for good - Credit: Eleanor Pringle

A furniture store is set to leave Castle Quarter for good, just days after questions were raised following a "Sorry, we're closed" sign appearing on its pulled-down shutters.

The Java Store in Norwich's Castle Quarter donned "closing down sale" signs over the weekend, with Sarah Smith, the mall's operations manager, confirming it would shortly be ending its tenancy.

She explained: "We can confirm we have been advised by the Java Store that they will be closing closing permanently within the next few days.

"Of course, we will be very sorry to see them go.

"Castle Quarter is in regular dialogue with a range of potential tenants and, as recent news regarding new brands such as Putt Noodle and Spy Missions shows, the future is looking bright for the centre."

Just last week, the store was boarded up with a "Sorry, we're closed" sign sellotaped to the shutters - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The Java Store was approached for comment but did not respond.

You may also want to watch:

Before re-opening simply for its closing down sale, the shop had been shut for two months.

Customers had faced wasted journeys as they continued to arrive at the store — only to find the place fully stocked but devoid of any activity.

When the Evening News spoke to the landlord, Castle Quarter, last week on October 4, a spokeswoman said the tenant's lease was still operational and remained active.

It is unknown what has changed between now and then.

A tiny "Sorry, we're closed" sign appeared on the shutters of The Java Store in Castle Quarter months ago without explanation - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Over the course of the pandemic, the general dynamic of Castle Quarter has undergone huge changes.

At the start of the year, the food court was transformed into a vaccination hub for the Covid jab rollout.

Since then, tens of thousands of people have visited to receive their vaccinations as the programme has worked its way through the county's population.

At the same time, businesses have prospered, and the government has even snapped up an opportunity to take over six units across the lower and upper ground floors for a new job centre.

Castle Quarter's foodhall isn't going to reopen until the vaccination centre based there is no longer needed. - Credit: Archant

Boom Battle Bar, for one, is expanding their Castle Quarter attractions and opening Putt Noodle in the former New Look store.

Pettitt and Boo — the third branch of a popular Norwich pet shop — also opened in June on the lower floor between Starbucks and F.Hinds.