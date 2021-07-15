Hair salon moves out of city centre after 36 years over Covid

Published: 8:59 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 9:16 AM July 15, 2021

Barnaby and Grace Cook, who own Garner Hair. They are moving out of the city centre after 'a tough year.' - Credit: Archant

A hairdressers which has been in Norwich's St Giles Street since 1985 is relocating after bosses described 'a tough year.'

Barnaby and Grace Cook, who only took over Garner Hair in March, announced they are closing the city centre premises and moving all staff to their salon called Cream in Angel Road, north city.

Grace and Barnaby Cook - Credit: Archant

Mrs Cook posted a message on social media to customers, saying: "It's been a tough year for the whole hairdressing industry. As a result of the pandemic and all that it has brought, we've decided to move all Garner staff into our sister salon.

"Of course we're sad to lose our city centre location but we needed to ensure we could keep our stylists employed, which is so very important to us.

"Cream has been established for 17 years, is a warm and welcoming salon with some amazing people."

You may also want to watch:

She added prices would 'reflect the new location.' The move will be on August 4.

The couple came back from New York with a plan to shake up the salon scene by buying up a chain of hairdressers.

After buying Garner Hair, they planned to buy at least another nine salons come September.

Garner Hair - Credit: Garner

The Cooks previously ran a video production company and events business and originally intended to bring all the salons under one brand for better cost-efficiencies.

However, unlike many salons, they insisted on employing all of their stylists instead of renting chairs to provide better stability for staff.



