Costa Coffee set to move into former Jack Wills store

Published: 12:14 PM June 16, 2021

The signs appeared last week on the Jack Wills London Street store - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Costa Coffee in Norwich city centre is relocating to a bigger location on the same street, the soon-to-close Jack Wills.

A spokesperson for the chain confirmed its existing store at 48 London Street would be moving into the Jack Wills building facing the market, on 2-8 London Street.

They said: "All the team members from the old store on London Street will be moving to the new store and are excited to continue serving the local community their favourite barista-crafted Costa coffees."

Costa is moving out of its unit, 48, London Street, Norwich. - Credit: Roche

The new store is set to open in Autumn 2021, with Jack Wills expected to cease trading in July and all stock reduced to clear.

Costa's existing London Street unit has come up for rent for £4,583 a month - equating to £55,000 a year.

Costa Coffee already has around 10 outlets in Norwich, including a stand-alone cafe near Riverside and concessions in places such as Norwich Airport.



