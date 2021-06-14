Norwich's Jack Wills store to close
Published: 10:26 AM June 14, 2021 Updated: 10:44 AM June 14, 2021
The Jack Wills store in Norwich City centre will be closing - with signage suggesting it will cease trading as early as July.
Last week, "closing down" and "all stock reduced" signs appeared on the windows of the London Street store.
Another said: "This store will cease trading in July 2021 - please shop online at our website."
The closure comes after its Southwold town centre branch shut its doors on Wednesday, May 5.
Meanwhile, Jack Wills stores in Ipswich and Aldeburgh town centres closed last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with all signage being removed in the summer.
Jack Wills is in the building formerly occupied by Burton.
