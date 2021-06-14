News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich's Jack Wills store to close

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:26 AM June 14, 2021    Updated: 10:44 AM June 14, 2021
The signs appeared last week on the Jack Wills London Street store

The signs appeared last week on the Jack Wills London Street store

The Jack Wills store in Norwich City centre will be closing - with signage suggesting it will cease trading as early as July.

Last week, "closing down" and "all stock reduced" signs appeared on the windows of the London Street store.

Closing down signs have appeared on the Jack Wills shop front

Closing down signs have appeared on the shop front

Another said: "This store will cease trading in July 2021 - please shop online at our website."

The closure comes after its Southwold town centre branch shut its doors on Wednesday, May 5.

Closing down signs at jack wills in Norwich

The signs appeared last week on the Jack Wills London Street store, and say closure is planned for beginning of July

Meanwhile, Jack Wills stores in Ipswich and Aldeburgh town centres closed last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with all signage being removed in the summer.

Closing down signs have appeared on the Jack Wills shop front

Closing down signs have appeared on the shop front

Jack Wills is in the building formerly occupied by Burton.

