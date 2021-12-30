Seven Norwich businesses that launched in 2021
From retro furniture to a women's only gym, here are seven Norwich businesses that started in 2021.
1. Luca Pizza
Luca La Bella, owner of Luca Pizza, started his mobile business in May this year having spent lockdown periods perfecting his recipes.
Mr La Bella now serves his wood-fired pizzas at pop-up locations around the city and further afield.
2. Norfolk Retro
Situated in St Augustines Street, Norfolk Retro was launched by former teacher Laura Budds who opened her shop in August this year after building a following on Instagram.
The vintage furniture shop offers high quality and affordable pieces with a mid-century modern feel.
3. Cobbled Streets
A Norwich woman has been helping local artists and makers this year after she created an online marketplace for Norfolk's small businesses.
Cobbled Streets was set up by Ellie, 23, in January, offering a space for businesses to sell their creations to customers online, taking a small commission from every sale in the process.
4. Bernie Junior Fitness Academy
Bernie Junior started his online fitness training business in 2020 and went on to grow in success during the pandemic.
Following this, in September this year he opened up his own gym in Sweet Briar Road, offering a women's-only space for women to train and achieve their fitness goals.
5. Bread Hospitality
Launched from a laptop in a spare room in March 2021, Bread Hospitality offers full circle support to the hospitality industry, working with more than 60 independent businesses across the region.
The company offers businesses support with staffing, HR, event management and creative design and has since gone on to be named as a finalist at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 for start-up business of the year.
6. Tom and Toto Doggy Daycare
Dog walking company Tom and Toto began a new venture this year, setting up a doggy daycare centre in Norwich that offers half an acre of land for dogs to play in.
The new centre in Sprowston has agility courses, playrooms and even a swimming pool in the summer, providing pooches with a luxury stay while their owners are away.
7. Doner Bei Tante Anne
In August, Anne Schröer opened a first-of-its-kind restaurant for Norwich - a vegan Doner kebab takeaway.
Doner Bei Tante Anne, which translates as Doner At Aunty Anne's, is located in Wensum Street, and offers a new option amongst the growing number of vegan food traders in the city.