Seven Norwich businesses that launched in 2021

From vegan doner kebabs to a women's only gym, here are seven businesses that started new ventures in 2021 - Credit: Archant

From retro furniture to a women's only gym, here are seven Norwich businesses that started in 2021.

Luca La Bella, owner of Luca Pizza, who serves wood-fired pizzas from a converted horse box, popping up at locations across Norwich and further afield - Credit: Gina Manning

1. Luca Pizza

Luca La Bella, owner of Luca Pizza, started his mobile business in May this year having spent lockdown periods perfecting his recipes.

Mr La Bella now serves his wood-fired pizzas at pop-up locations around the city and further afield.

Laura Budds opened Norfolk Retro this year in St Augustines Street, selling retro furniture at an affordable price - Credit: Norfolk Retro/Instagram

2. Norfolk Retro

Situated in St Augustines Street, Norfolk Retro was launched by former teacher Laura Budds who opened her shop in August this year after building a following on Instagram.

The vintage furniture shop offers high quality and affordable pieces with a mid-century modern feel.

3. Cobbled Streets

A Norwich woman has been helping local artists and makers this year after she created an online marketplace for Norfolk's small businesses.

Cobbled Streets was set up by Ellie, 23, in January, offering a space for businesses to sell their creations to customers online, taking a small commission from every sale in the process.

Bernie Junior's Fitness Academy opened this year in Sweet Briar Road - Credit: Archant

4. Bernie Junior Fitness Academy

Bernie Junior started his online fitness training business in 2020 and went on to grow in success during the pandemic.

Following this, in September this year he opened up his own gym in Sweet Briar Road, offering a women's-only space for women to train and achieve their fitness goals.

5. Bread Hospitality

Launched from a laptop in a spare room in March 2021, Bread Hospitality offers full circle support to the hospitality industry, working with more than 60 independent businesses across the region.

The company offers businesses support with staffing, HR, event management and creative design and has since gone on to be named as a finalist at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 for start-up business of the year.

Tom and Toto doggy daycare offers a luxury stay for pooches in Sprowston - Credit: Sarah Wright

6. Tom and Toto Doggy Daycare

Dog walking company Tom and Toto began a new venture this year, setting up a doggy daycare centre in Norwich that offers half an acre of land for dogs to play in.

The new centre in Sprowston has agility courses, playrooms and even a swimming pool in the summer, providing pooches with a luxury stay while their owners are away.

Anne Schroer at her new vegan kebab restaurant and takeaway, Doner Bei Tante Anne, in Wensum Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

7. Doner Bei Tante Anne

In August, Anne Schröer opened a first-of-its-kind restaurant for Norwich - a vegan Doner kebab takeaway.

Doner Bei Tante Anne, which translates as Doner At Aunty Anne's, is located in Wensum Street, and offers a new option amongst the growing number of vegan food traders in the city.



