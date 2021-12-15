New online marketplace with 40 local businesses is 'what Norfolk needs'
- Credit: Molly Morris
A Norwich woman has created a platform for local businesses with a new online marketplace.
Cobbled Streets was set up by Ellie, 23, in January this year at the peak of lockdown.
While she works in social housing, she did a degree in textiles and wanted to do something in the creative industry where she could support others.
She said: "I work as the middle man and provide the online platform building the bridge between suppliers and buyers."
She takes a small commission from the businesses and has more than 40 on the website.
This includes Lovingly Norfolk personalised embroidery work, Megan Welton's acrylic paintings and Stacey Knights Greeting Cards and Art.
There is also a commissions section of the shop which offers personalised embroideries, prints and couple and pet portraits.
She added: "We send across the UK and it has gone really well - suppliers have said that this is what Norfolk needs."
Order at cobbledstreetshop.co.uk